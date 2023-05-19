Meet Baskar Subramanian, IIT Bombay dropout CEO of Rs 11,500 crore company, was inspired by...

Meet Baskar Subramanian, IIT Bombay dropout CEO of Rs 11,500 crore company | Photo: Amagi.com

Baskar Subramanian had no intentions of getting a “good job”. Not finding the “environment” in IIT Bombay conducive for his entrepreneurial vision for himself, Baskar dropped out. What started as a passion inspired by software legend Bill Gates developed into a knack of creating companies since school. It took Baskar on a journey to creating one of India’s few profitable unicorns in Amagi Media Labs.

Bengaluru-based Baskar co-founded Amagi Labs with his peers KA Srinivasan and Srividhya Srinivasan. He leads the company as CEO , driving growth and profitability. In November 2022, Amagi raised around Rs 800 crore at a valuation of $1.4 billion (over Rs 11,500 crore). Amagi is a media technology company and a leader in the country’s SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) segment. It pioneered targeted advertising for TV channels, helping them show different ads based on location to their viewers.

The story of Subramanian begins as a middle-class boy with big dreams in the 1990s. Inspired by the mercurial rise of pioneering tech giants like Microsoft, Baskar developed a passion for creating software as a school kid. However, Baskar’s parents could not afford a computer. But that did not get in his way as he set about making software in the computer lab at his school. Selling software was to become his career and Baskar began his entrepreneurial journey while still in school, selling his first piece of software while in 11th standard.

Baskar pursued his graduation in Computer Science Engineering from GCT Coimbatore. He then bagged MTech admission at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay but decided to drop out. He has worked for the likes of Texas Instruments. He started his second venture Impulsesoft in 2000, built audio headsets in 2002 and one of the pioneering Bluetooth watches in 2004. Baskar's company was bought by SiRF Technology Holdings in 2005. He co-founded Amagi in 2008.