Meet banking woman, who manages 2000 accounts for women, brings lakhs of earnings to big banks, PM Modi is her big fan

The magnitude of Reena’s achievements was officially recognized when she received an honour from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Lakhpati Didi Sammelan on August 25th in Jalgaon, Maharashtra

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 02, 2024, 09:50 PM IST

Meet banking woman, who manages 2000 accounts for women, brings lakhs of earnings to big banks, PM Modi is her big fan
Reena Kumari, a resident of Nevada Kherua village in Prayagraj's Handia Assembly
In a world where banking operations often require a multitude of staff, one woman's extraordinary efforts have turned the conventional model on its head. Meet BC Sakhi Reena Kumari, whose tireless work has not only provided lakhs of profit to major banks but also earned her recognition from none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The story of Reena Kumari, a resident of Nevada Kherua village in Prayagraj's Handia Assembly, begins in 2021. With a mission to bring banking services to rural women, Reena embarked on a journey that was anything but easy. Facing initial resistance and numerous setbacks, she persevered, determined to open bank accounts for women in her community. Her efforts initially met with indifference, as many women were sceptical and turned her away. However, Reena’s resolve never wavered.

Over the past three years, Reena Kumari has successfully opened approximately 2000 bank accounts. Not only does she manage these accounts single-handedly, but she also ensures all transactions are handled efficiently. Her success story is a testament to her dedication, as she performs the role of a large bank staff member on her own, generating substantial profit for the banks and earning a significant income for herself.

The magnitude of Reena’s achievements was officially recognized when she received an honour from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Lakhpati Didi Sammelan on August 25th in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. PM Modi expressed his admiration for her innovative approach and wished for her continued success. Reena was the only BC Sakhi from Uttar Pradesh to meet the Prime Minister, a clear indication of her outstanding contributions.

Reena's accomplishments have also garnered praise from Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra, who acknowledged her efforts at a Lucknow event. Her work has earned her several awards, further cementing her status as a role model. The village head, Virendra Pratap Singh, highlighted that Reena’s achievements have brought pride not only to her village but to the entire region. Her success has inspired others, like Soma Mishra, to follow in her footsteps, thus multiplying the impact of her efforts.

As a BC Sakhi, Reena Kumari provides crucial banking services directly at villagers’ homes, including deposits, withdrawals, and account openings. Her role extends to facilitating various government services through a CSC ID, including electricity bill payments, crop insurance applications, and more. This innovative approach has brought essential services closer to rural populations, transforming their financial lives.

 

