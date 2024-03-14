Twitter
Meet bahu of Mukesh Ambani’s ‘brother’, she bought home near Rs 15000 crore Antilia, Rohit Sharma is her…

Mukesh Ambani and his family reside in India’s most expensive home Antilia which costs more than Rs 15000 crore. The area near the Antilia is considered to be one of the most expensive in India and Harsh Jain’s wife has bought a duplex apartment worth Rs 72 crore there.

Mar 14, 2024

Harsh Jain with his wife
Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India and his family is often part of the news due their massive parties, extravagant lifestyle, businesses, charitable acts. While people already know about Mukesh Ambani’s brother Anil Ambani, not many are aware of Mukesh Ambani’s ‘second brother’ Anand Jain and his family. Businessman Anand Jain is regarded as Mukesh Ambani’s brother as the two have a decades old friendship that started during the school days. Anand Jain was once a billionaire and was at 11th rank on the Forbes India's 40 Richest list in 2007. Just like Mukesh Ambani’s kids Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani, Anand Jain’s son Harsh Jain is also a well-known entrepreneur. Anand Jain’s son Harsh Jain is a young entrepreneur and the co-founder of a Rs 65,000 crore brand that every cricket fan must be aware of. Among the few richest young billionaires, Harsh Jain is one of the founders of fantasy sports platform Dream 11, which is the first Indian fantasy sport company to become a unicorn. Harsh Jain has partnered with MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan and several other cricketers to promote his company Dream 11. Just like his uncle Mukesh Ambani, Harsh Jain also has a home near Mumbai’s billionaire row.

Mukesh Ambani and his family reside in India’s most expensive home Antilia which costs more than Rs 15000 crore. The area near the Antilia is considered to be one of the most expensive in India and Harsh Jain’s wife has bought a duplex apartment worth Rs 72 crore there. Rachana Jain is wife of Harsh Jain and the couple’s newest home is spread across the 29th and 30th floors. Rachana Jain is a dentist and the couple got married in 2013. The couple has a son named Krish.

Harsh Jain has been open about his wife’s support in establishing a Rs 65,000 crore company Dream 11. “Rach has been the invisible force behind our success—my sounding board, a coach, constructive critic, a shoulder to cry on, someone who helps me stay balanced and not burn out, office and product designer, marketing consultant, HR head... it goes on and on and on.” He once tweeted. Harsh believes that the family never gets credit for the founder's success.

