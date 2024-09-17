Meet man, BITS Pilani alumnus with over Rs 19500 crore net worth, now engaged in feud with brother over...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Atishi set to succeed Arvind Kejriwal as new Delhi CM: Who is she and why AAP chose her for chief minister's post?

Amid Mpox outbreak, new XEC COVID variant on the rise, know its symptoms, impact

Viral Honey Deuce cocktail at US open generates over Rs 100 crore in sales this year, per glass price is Rs..

Simran Budharup alleges LalbaghCha Raja management misbehaved with her, mom: 'Bouncer grabbed my...'

Atishi to be next Delhi CM, name proposed by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Atishi set to succeed Arvind Kejriwal as new Delhi CM: Who is she and why AAP chose her for chief minister's post?

Atishi set to succeed Arvind Kejriwal as new Delhi CM: Who is she and why AAP chose her for chief minister's post?

Amid Mpox outbreak, new XEC COVID variant on the rise, know its symptoms, impact

Amid Mpox outbreak, new XEC COVID variant on the rise, know its symptoms, impact

Viral Honey Deuce cocktail at US open generates over Rs 100 crore in sales this year, per glass price is Rs..

Viral Honey Deuce cocktail at US open generates over Rs 100 crore in sales this year, per glass price is Rs..

How your tongue colour helps identify your health problems

How your tongue colour helps identify your health problems

8 affordable international travel destinations for Indians

8 affordable international travel destinations for Indians

7 motivating books recommended by Satya Nadella

7 motivating books recommended by Satya Nadella

Ghaziabad News: बंद घर में घुसे चोर, मजे से पकाकर खाया खाना फिर चुरा ले गए 40 लाख

Ghaziabad News: बंद घर में घुसे चोर, मजे से पकाकर खाया खाना फिर चुरा ले गए 40 लाख

Blinkit-Zepto की तरह सिर्फ 10 मिनट में घर पर मिलेगा सामान, Flipkart की नई सर्विस से खरीदारी बनेगी और आसान

Blinkit-Zepto की तरह सिर्फ 10 मिनट में घर पर मिलेगा सामान, Flipkart की नई सर्विस से खरीदारी बनेगी और आसान

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ana De Armas' arresting eyes and captivating beauty in ten photos

Ana De Armas' arresting eyes and captivating beauty in ten photos

In Pics: Inside Jyotiraditya Scindia's Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior worth Rs 4000 crore

In Pics: Inside Jyotiraditya Scindia's Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior worth Rs 4000 crore

Meet 7 biggest wealth gainers of 2024, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, not in the list

Meet 7 biggest wealth gainers of 2024, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, not in the list

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

'She uses...': After Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai gets spotted without her wedding ring amid divorce rumours

'She uses...': After Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai gets spotted without her wedding ring amid divorce rumours

Simran Budharup alleges LalbaghCha Raja management misbehaved with her, mom: 'Bouncer grabbed my...'

Simran Budharup alleges LalbaghCha Raja management misbehaved with her, mom: 'Bouncer grabbed my...'

Meet man who made many actors overnight stars, changed Vinod Khanna's fortunes, could not save son's career despite..

Meet man who made many actors overnight stars, changed Vinod Khanna's fortunes, could not save son's career despite..

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man, BITS Pilani alumnus with over Rs 19500 crore net worth, now engaged in feud with brother over...

The Kalyani family dispute has already been heightened by an ongoing legal tussle involving Baba, Gaurishankar, and the heirs of their late sister, Sugandha Hiremath.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Sep 17, 2024, 11:27 AM IST

Meet man, BITS Pilani alumnus with over Rs 19500 crore net worth, now engaged in feud with brother over...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Baba Kalyani, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Forge, and his younger brother, Gaurishankar Kalyani, are currently embroiled in a legal battle over their late mother, Sulochana Kalyani’s will. This family dispute has been brought to the Pune civil court, where Baba Kalyani has filed a petition to probate their mother's will, dated January 27, 2012. Meanwhile, Gaurishankar is challenging this, presenting a conflicting will dated December 17, 2022. Both documents outline different plans for distributing their mother’s substantial estate, which includes valuable properties and shares in the Kalyani Group, with the case set to be heard next month.

The Kalyani family dispute has already been heightened by an ongoing legal tussle involving Baba, Gaurishankar, and the heirs of their late sister, Sugandha Hiremath. Her children have staked a claim to a one-ninth share of the Kalyani family’s Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) assets, which are reportedly valued at Rs 65,000 to Rs 70,000 crore. Baba and Gaurishankar have opposed their niece and nephew's claim, arguing that they have no legal entitlement to these assets.

Sulochana Kalyani passed away in February 2023 at the age of 89, leaving behind a sizable estate that includes real estate, shares in Bharat Forge and Kalyani Forge, and other assets such as gold, diamond jewelry, and fixed deposits. Since her passing, the interest and dividend income from her investments have reportedly grown to Rs 25 crore.

Who is Baba Kalyani?

Baba Kalyani, one of India’s leading businessmen, has been at the helm of Bharat Forge since 1972. Born in 1949 to industrialist Neelkanth Kalyani, Baba Kalyani pursued a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the prestigious BITS Pilani and later earned his Master’s degree from MIT, Boston. Under his leadership, Bharat Forge, founded by his father in 1966, has grown into the flagship company of the $3 billion Kalyani Group. Today, the company’s market capitalization stands at Rs 36,300 crore.

Baba Kalyani's achievements have earned him several accolades, including the prestigious Padma Bhushan award in 2008 for his contributions to Indian trade and industry. As of 2023, his net worth is estimated at $2.4 billion, placing him 1217th on Forbes' global billionaires list and 79th among India’s richest. In addition to his business pursuits, Kalyani is also the owner of Bharat FC, a football team, and is married to Sunita B. Kalyani, who serves as director of Kalyani Steels Ltd. The couple has a son, Amit Kalyani, who is actively involved in the family business.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Manipur restores internet after 6 days, schools, colleges to reopen on...

Manipur restores internet after 6 days, schools, colleges to reopen on...

Man arrested for hacking Noida DM's X account: Who is he and what did he post about Rahul Gandhi?

Man arrested for hacking Noida DM's X account: Who is he and what did he post about Rahul Gandhi?

Ananya Panday reveals her relationship status amid dating rumours with Ambanis’ employee Walker Blanco: ‘I am with…’

Ananya Panday reveals her relationship status amid dating rumours with Ambanis’ employee Walker Blanco: ‘I am with…’

Schools, colleges closed today in this state due to PM Modi's visit, classes to resume on...

Schools, colleges closed today in this state due to PM Modi's visit, classes to resume on...

Watch: Deepika Padukone smiles as Ranveer Singh can't stop looking at baby girl; couple leave from hospital with newborn

Watch: Deepika Padukone smiles as Ranveer Singh can't stop looking at baby girl; couple leave from hospital with newborn

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ana De Armas' arresting eyes and captivating beauty in ten photos

Ana De Armas' arresting eyes and captivating beauty in ten photos

In Pics: Inside Jyotiraditya Scindia's Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior worth Rs 4000 crore

In Pics: Inside Jyotiraditya Scindia's Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior worth Rs 4000 crore

Meet 7 biggest wealth gainers of 2024, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, not in the list

Meet 7 biggest wealth gainers of 2024, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, not in the list

Meet Lucknow's richest man with net worth of Rs 12580 crore, he is...

Meet Lucknow's richest man with net worth of Rs 12580 crore, he is...

Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari share first photos from their traditional south Indian wedding: 'Mrs and Mr Adu-Siddhu'

Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari share first photos from their traditional south Indian wedding: 'Mrs and Mr Adu-Siddhu'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement