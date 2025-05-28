In this article, we will reflect onto the story of a businessman, once among the world's richest personalities, who was later prompted to sell his multi-crore company for just Rs 74!

BR Shetty, an Indian-origin businessman, who once owned multiple companies in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and led a luxurious life, was forced to sell his company worth over Rs 12,000 crores for just Rs 74! Yes, you read that right. The heartbreaking story of Shetty reflects how one’s fortune can turn to ashes due to one’s critical mistake. Let’s get to know more about his story.

Who is BR Shetty?

Born in Madras Presidency, then British India (now Karnataka, India), on August 1, 1942, Bavaguthu Raghuram Shetty aka BR Shetty was once ranked as one of the world’s richest personalities, ranking on the Forbes list of India’s 100 Richest People in 2015, and the 42nd richest person in 2019.

Shetty began his career as a medical representative. In search of better opportunities, he relocated to Dubai, UAE at the age of 31. Several media reports claim that he came to Dubai with just USD 8 in his hands, working as a door-to-door salesman and selling medicines.

Over a few years, Shetty developed contacts with several influential people. His career took a fresh turn as he established New Medical Center Health (NMC), UAE’s first private healthcare provider company, in Dubai.

At the time, Chandrakumari Shetty, BR Shetty’s wife, who was the only doctor in the clinic, used to oversee the operations. Gradually, NMC flourished into the largest private healthcare provider in the UAE with it’s operations spread over 12 cities and 8 countries, including UAE, KSA, Oman, Spain, Italy, Denmark, Colombia, and Brazil. Later, BR Shetty also founded the UAE Exchange — a company dealing in remittance, foreign exchange, and bill payment services.

In 2003, he also founded NMC Neopharma, a UAE-based pharmaceutical manufacturer. Interestingly, it was inaugurated by the then President of India, A. P. J. Abdul Kalam in Abu Dhabi.

From riches to rags

Owning multiple businesses across many countries, BR Shetty owned a staggering net worth of around Rs 20,000 crores, making him one of the wealthiest persons in the world. However, fate took a cruel turn in 2019 as US-based short-seller Muddy Waters Research levelled allegations against BR Shetty's company.

In a social media post, the short-seller posted a report, claiming that Shetty's firm owned USD one billion debt which was reportedly kept secret from the company's investors. The allegations that BR Shetty's firm defrauded his investors led the shares to go into freefall, ultimately prompting him to sell his Rs 12,478 crore company to the Israel-UAE consortium for just Rs 74.