Meet man who was once richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, now India's fifth richest man, his business is....

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani regained the top position in India's billionaire league table in 2023, with a net worth of $112.4 billion, reflecting a 4.7% increase from the previous year.

In 2023, India witnessed a surge in the ranks of billionaire promoters of listed companies, reaching a historic high of 152, with a combined net worth of $858.3 billion. This marked a 21% increase in the number of billionaire promoters from the previous year and a 16% jump in their combined net worth.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani slipped to the second spot in 2023 due to concerns raised by Hindenburg Research, resulting in a 28.7% drop in the Adani family's net worth to $106.63 billion. Shiv Nadar of HCL Technologies surpassed Radhakishan Damani, securing the third position with a net worth of $29.3 billion, a 34.9% increase.

Wipro's Azim Premji emerged as India's fifth richest promoter, with a net worth of $21.8 billion, a 9.1% increase from 2022.

Azim Premji's early life:

Born in a wealthy business family, he took charge of his father Hashim Premji's cooking oil company in 1966 after the latter's sudden death before venturing into software, founding Wipro in the 1980s. Azim Premji was pursuing his education from Stanford University. Interestingly, he completed his engineering degree in 1999 from the university through distance learning. Wipro's valuation increased massively in the 1990s.

Azim Premji, not only known for his wealth, has made significant contributions as India's most prominent philanthropist. His family's donation of Rs 1774 crore in 2023 positioned him as the second most generous person in India, surpassing Mukesh Ambani's contribution of Rs 376 crore.