Meet man who was once richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, now India's fifth richest man, his business is....

Headlines

Meet IIT graduate hired at Rs 100 crore salary package, fired within a year, now got Rs 249 crore as…

Watch: School teacher dances to 'Keejo Kesari Ke Laal' bhajan with students, internet is impressed

Weather update: Cold wave to persist in Delhi-NCR for 3 more days, temperature to fall further

Meet Indian billionaire who donated Rs 250 crore during Covid-19 pandemic but there's a twist, he gave money...

Delhi: Woman grooves in convertible car on busy road, video goes viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IIT graduate hired at Rs 100 crore salary package, fired within a year, now got Rs 249 crore as…

Watch: School teacher dances to 'Keejo Kesari Ke Laal' bhajan with students, internet is impressed

Delhi: Woman grooves in convertible car on busy road, video goes viral

10 Pakistani YouTubers with most subscribers 

8 foods that can prevent sugar craving

10 most beautiful islands in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Forces Kill 3 Palestinians, Run Over Body In West Bank's Tulkarm

'This Is What Justice Feels Like, I Can Breathe Again' Bilkis Bano On Supreme Court Verdict

COVID-19 In India: 605 New Cases And Four Deaths In The Last 24 Hours In India

Kangana Ranaut says Ankita Lokhande shouldn't win Bigg Boss 'at the cost of her marriage': Reality shows come and go...

Aditi Bhatia brutally trolled for sharing Maldives vacation photos amid ongoing controversy: 'Lakshadweep ki taraf...'

Not Pushpa 2, Singham Again, Devara, Kalki 2898 AD, this Bollywood film is most anticipated Indian movie of 2024

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet man who was once richer than Mukesh Ambani, Adani, now India's fifth richest man, his business is....

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani regained the top position in India's billionaire league table in 2023, with a net worth of $112.4 billion, reflecting a 4.7% increase from the previous year.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 07:11 AM IST

article-main
Photo: Rishad Premji/X
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In 2023, India witnessed a surge in the ranks of billionaire promoters of listed companies, reaching a historic high of 152, with a combined net worth of $858.3 billion. This marked a 21% increase in the number of billionaire promoters from the previous year and a 16% jump in their combined net worth.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani regained the top position in India's billionaire list in 2023, with a net worth of $112.4 billion, which is a 4.7% increase from the previous year.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani slipped to the second spot in 2023 due to concerns raised by Hindenburg Research, resulting in a 28.7% drop in the Adani family's net worth to $106.63 billion. Shiv Nadar of HCL Technologies surpassed Radhakishan Damani, securing the third position with a net worth of $29.3 billion, a 34.9% increase.

Wipro's Azim Premji emerged as India's fifth richest promoter, with a net worth of $21.8 billion, a 9.1% increase from 2022. 

Azim Premji's early life:

Born in a wealthy business family, he took charge of his father Hashim Premji's cooking oil company in 1966 after the latter's sudden death before venturing into software, founding Wipro in the 1980s. Azim Premji was pursuing his education from Stanford University. Interestingly, he completed his engineering degree in 1999 from the university through distance learning. Wipro's valuation increased massively in the 1990s.

Azim Premji, not only known for his wealth, has made significant contributions as India's most prominent philanthropist. His family's donation of Rs 1774 crore in 2023 positioned him as the second most generous person in India, surpassing Mukesh Ambani's contribution of Rs 376 crore.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Class actor Ayesha Kanga talks about her breakthrough year 2023 and being unprepared for fame | Exclusive

India's most successful actor has earned Rs 8500 crore at box office; beat Amitabh, Rajinikanth, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas

Meet superstar actress who worked with Rajinikanth, got married at peak of her career, died tragically at 22 due to..

Meet man, who was nicknamed 'most non-talented partner', became youngest billionaire with single bet, net worth is...

'Remarkable step in India's energy journey': PM Modi after ONGC fired up oil production from flagship deep-water asset

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE