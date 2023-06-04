Meet Avni Malhotra and Ramya R, IIM students hired for huge package by international companies, salary is...

Avni Malhotra and Ramya R, two students of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur in Orissa, created history by nagging highest pay packages in campus placement.

The 22-year-old Ramya R bagged the highest international package at Rs 64.15 LPA. She will work at an infrastructure and consumer goods company called Tolaram in Nigeria.

On the other hand, Rajasthan’s Avni Malhotra has succeeded in bagging the highest package of Rs 64.51 lakh per annum (LPA) at Microsoft and she will join Microsoft’s Bengaluru office in July.

Ramya R hails from Salem in Tamil Nadu and her parents are farms. “My parents did not even know what an IIM was when I got a seat. It took me some time to explain to them and convince them to let me go,” she said in an interview to Quint.

Ramya studied literature and had marketing management as an extra subject during her graduation. According to Ramya R, her family was supportive of her decision to complete MBA.

Meanwhile, Avni Malhotra has completed her B.Tech from Jaipur's Jaypee University. Before joining IIM Sambalpur,Avni Malhotra had worked at Infosys. Avni’s mother is a school principal, while her father was a dentist.

Malhotra, based out of Jaipur, managed to secure the job after clearing six rounds of interviews, according to Times Now. As per reports, Malhotra got the position because of her prior experience of three years with Infosys and her 'organisational competence'.

Avni Malhotra is set to join Microsoft's Bengaluru office as a Product Manager in July.