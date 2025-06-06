Rahul Rupani shared that he initially hesitated but then gave in to the idea, which he later described as "this guy’s brilliant business". Rahul Rupani also went ahead and shared a probable breakdown of the Mumbai auto driver's earnings.

At a time when people are constantly struggling with getting the right job opportunities and earning a higher pay cheque, there is one man in Mumbai, an auto driver, who is earning a whopping Rs 5-8 lakh a month, that too without even driving his auto. This man, earning more than some IT directors or chartered accountants, has built a 'brilliant business', without the need for an app, funding, or technology. This auto driver's story was recently shared on LinkedIn by Rahul Rupani, product leader at Lenskart.

Rahul Rupani narrated his own experience while he was waiting for his visa appointment. He wrote, "Security told me I couldn’t carry my bag inside, with no lockers or alternatives — just, ‘Figure it out,’ he said. Standing unsure on the footpath, an auto driver offered a simple solution: 'Sir, bag de do. Safe rakhunga, mera roz ka hai. ₹1,000 charge hai.' (Sir, give me your bag. I will keep it safe. My daily rate is ₹1,000)."

Rahul Rupani shared that he initially hesitated but then gave in to the idea, which he later described as "this guy’s brilliant business". Rahul Rupani also went ahead and shared a probable breakdown of the Mumbai auto driver's earnings.

"Here's how it works: parks his auto right outside the consulate, offers bag-keeping service at Rs 1,000 per customer, gets 20-30 customers a day, that’s Rs 20K–Rs 30K per day, or Rs 5–8 lakhs a month!" he wrote.

Rahul Rupani further explained, "Since he can’t legally keep 30 bags in his auto, he’s partnered with a local police officer who owns a nearby locker space. The bags go there — legal, secure, zero hassle. The auto is just the funnel."

Rahul Rupani praised the auto driver's genius idea, which he stumbled upon without any formal management degree. "No MBA. No startup jargon. Just pure hustle and street-smart product-market fit," he wrote.

He added, "This is the kind of entrepreneurship you don’t read in business books but wish you’d thought of first. Real entrepreneurship doesn’t always need a pitch deck. Sometimes it just needs a parking spot."

