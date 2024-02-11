Twitter
Meet woman who is not from IIT, IIM, started business with 2 rented computers, now runs company worth...

Srishty Choudhury

Updated: Feb 11, 2024, 11:13 AM IST

Aunkita Nandi,  from Bardhaman in West Bengal, is an exemplary figure for those who aspire to achieve something in life. Born into a humble family and completing her schooling at a Bengali medium school, Ankita did not pursue her education at IIT or IIM. However, through her hard work and dedication, she is now the owner of a Tier5 Technology with an annual turnover of Rs 100 crore. Born with the determination to become an entrepreneur, Aunkita's company now employs 100 people. The headquarters of her company is in Indiana, USA.

Deciding to become an entrepreneur wasn't easy for Aunkita. Her father, a government employee, belonged to a middle-class family. Ankita pursued her studies in computer engineering at the University Institute of Technology, Burdwan. It was during her college days that she started developing Android apps with her friends. Selling these apps brought in a decent income for Aunkita.

When she was developing Android apps with her friends, she began taking steps towards establishing her own company. It was during this time that she met Jon Vaughn on the dating app Tinder. Vaughn was a software engineer in Florida. Aunkita shared her idea of starting a company with him. In 2015, they both laid the foundation of their company. However, they didn't have much money. They started their company by renting two computers. After being in a relationship for about 6 years, they got married in 2021.

Ankita's Tier 5 company did a business of Rs 100 crore in 2021. Today, 100 employees are working in her company. They also have an office in the Salt Lake area of Kolkata. They have more than 1500 customers. Their company operates on a subscription-based model. Under this, other businesses can use their software by paying some fees. Tier5 Technology currently has more than 25 software products.

MOST WATCHED

