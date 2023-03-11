Meet Astrotalk founder Puneet Gupta, who never believed in Astrology now earns Rs 30 lakh per day

Puneet Gupta, the founder and CEO of the most reputable astrological forecasting app, Astrotalk, and a TEDx Speaker, hails from Delhi. He introduced a novel business concept that connected customers with trusted astrologers. The top astrologers who offer consultation services via audio call and chat are listed on Astrotalk, which offers free consultation services to new customers.

He started AstroTalk in October 2017 and within a span of 2 years, it became the market leader (by Revenue) as they just did one thing right - “Did the business honestly,” says Puneet Gupta.

Puneet Gupta's journey:

Puneet considered leaving his job to launch an IT services business while he was in Mumbai working for an investment bank. Puneet had previously attempted the same approach before quitting his job to launch a startup in 2015, but he failed and was forced to get back into employment which made it difficult for him to leave his employment again.

A senior colleague asked Puneet one day why he was anxious and offered to help him with an astrology prediction. Though Puneet never believed in Astrology but he gave it a shot. She anticipated that Puneet may resign because of his exceptional support from 2015 to 2017, but that his startup would close down after April 2017 since his partner would leave. She added that he shouldn't be concerned because he will start something new in 2017–18 that will be a great success.

Puneet ultimately announced his resignation even though he didn't think her predictions would come true. He genuinely had a successful startup, but as fate would have it, in March 2017 his partner left him, and that was the start of the end.

A prediction that was given perfectly two years in advance completely floored someone who had never believed in astrology. He then called the same coworker and explained how everything had transpired. He developed the concept for Astrotalk while speaking with her and had the notion to launch an app in the astrology industry. She predicted that Astrotalk's popularity would begin to pick up in 2018 and continue to increase rapidly until 2026 when he questioned her about it.

As per reports, Puneet earns around 30 Lakh per day from the Astrology Startup. Puneet hired expert astrologers and now here are more than 1600 astrologers connected to him. His startup has received a fantastic reception after Covid. At the moment, they are bringing in more than 30 lakh rupees every day. Every day, around 55,000 individuals access his app. More than 5,000 clients get paid out of this. People from various nations, in addition to India, call him to solve their difficulties.