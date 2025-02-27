Indian-origin Asma Khan's Darjeeling Express is the perfect go-to-spot for Biryani lovers!

Indian-origin Asma Khan's Darjeeling Express is the perfect go-to-spot for Biryani lovers! On Wednesday, i.e., February 26, King Charles and Queen Camilla visited the restaurant ahead of Ramdan to get food donation boxes packed.

As per a report by Times Now, the royal couple has been long acquainted with Khan. In a video, now viral on social media, the couple can be seen packing dates, chit-chatting with her and the head chef, Asha Pradhan.

Watch

"Packing dates at Darjeeling Express! Traditionally, dates are eaten as the first food to break the fast at sunset during Ramadan. Their Majesties helped pack dates that will be sent to local hospitals for Iftaar during the holy month", the clip was captioned.

In this article, we will unfold who is Asma Khan and talk further about her journey.

About Asma Khan

Asma Khan is an Indian-origin British chef. As per a report by NDTV, Khan belongs to a royal family with her father being a descendent of a warrior tribe; her mother is a Muslim Bengali.

In 2017, she shed light on her upbringing in a documentary with BBC.

"A first-born girl is sad—a second girl is a disaster. I don't think there was a lot of joy at my birth, because I was a second daughter,” she said. In 1991, she got married and moved to London.

Interestingly, she did not how to cook. It was much later when she tried her hands on cooking during her trips to India. Moreover, she was the first woman in her family to pursue college.

Asma Khan earned a law degree and pursued a doctorate in British Constitutional Law at King's College, London. Khan's restaurant, Darjeeling Express, is led and handled by women.

She aso scripted history after becoming the first British chef to be featured on Netflix's Chef's Table. In addition, she was one of the eight Indians to have made it to TIME's list of 100 most influential people in 2024.