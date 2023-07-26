Headlines

Meet Ashwin Dani, yoga practitioner, businessman with Rs 68000 crore net worth; firm earned Rs 1550 crore in 3 months

Ashwin Dani is credited for setting up the joint venture between Asian Paints Limited and PPG Industries.

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 12:09 PM IST

Asian Paints, the market leader in India’s paint sector, has posted consolidated net profit of Rs 1550.4 crore in the March-June quarter, showing a robust 50 percent year-on-year growth. The company’s consolidated sales rose 7 percent to Rs 9,153.8 crore. The company is controlled by the Ashwin Dani family. Who is Ashwin Dani?

Ashwin Dani is one of the richest people in the world. Asian Paints was founded by his father and three others, in 1942.

Dani joined his father’s firm in 1968. He is currently the non-executive chairman of Asian Paints Limited. The company operates in 16 countries. 

He was the vice-chairman and managing director of the company between December 1998 and March 2009.

Ashwin Dani was born in Mumbai. He pursued Bachelor of Science from the Institute of Science, University of Mumbai. He later did Master’s in polymer science from University of Akron, Ohio, United States. He also completed a diploma in colour science from Rensselaer Polytechnic, Troy, New York, United States.

His first job was as a development chemist. He worked with Inmont Corp in Detroit, US.

Ashwin Dani is credited for setting up the joint venture between Asian Paints Limited and PPG Industries.

Dani is married to Ina Dani. They have three children. Their son, Malav Dani, is on the board of Asian Paints.

He is also a yoga practitioner. He collects art.

The family’s net worth is Rs 68,000 crore, per Forbes.

