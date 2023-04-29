Meet Ashwin Dani; from chemist to chairman of Rs 1,000 crore-revenue company, know his story, whopping net worth | Photo: Forbes

Ashwin Dani, non-executive chairman of Asian Paints, is one of the wealthiest billionaires in India. Dani's path from a Detroit-based chemist to an industry leader is proof of the value of perseverance, commitment, and the quest for perfection. Along with growing the company, the entrepreneur is deeply driven by philanthropy and social welfare.

Who is Ashwin Dani?

A non-executive director at Asian Paints, which was founded in 1942 by his father and three other people, is paint business tycoon Ashwin Dani. Born and brought up in Mumbai, Ashwin Dani earned his Bachelor of Science in Chemistry in 1966 from Mumbai University. Following that, he moved to the United States to enrol at the University of Akron for a Master's degree in Chemical Engineering.

From chemist to executive of a multibillion-dollar company

Dani's first position was as a scientist in Detroit. Later, as a senior executive, he joined the Asian Paints company, owned by his family. He progressed through the company's levels over time, eventually rising to vice chairman and managing director of Asian Paints in 1997. Under his direction, Asian Paints increased its global operations and rose to prominence as a major paint manufacturer.

READ | Meet Uday Pawar, man from Mumbai’s slum area who founded app that provides job for just Re 1

He made significant research investments while serving as R&D director, which significantly aided the company's development. With over fifty years of market supremacy, Asian Paints is currently the largest paint manufacturer in India, the third largest in Asia, and the ninth largest internationally. This is evidence of his effective management skills and imaginative leadership for the business.

Along with his direction, he adopted cutting-edge technology, becoming the first person to introduce an automated colour mixing programme in India.

Ashwin Dani's net worth

Forbes estimates that Dani's net worth to be $7.1 billion (Rs 58,000 crore) in 2023. According to reports, Asian Paints' combined net profit for the third quarter ending December 2022 (Q3 FY23) was Rs 1,097 crore, up more than 6% from Rs 1,031 crore in the prior quarter.

Ashwin Dani's family

Suryakant, one of the four founders of Asian Paints, is the father of Ashwin Dani. He has three kids and has tied the knot to Ina Dani. Malav, Dani's son, also serves on the board of the business.