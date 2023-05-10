Meet Ashvini Jakhar, doctor, MBA who made Rs 218 crore firm; Mukesh Ambani's Reliance is client

Ashvini Jakhar completed his MBA from the prestigious Indian School of Business (ISB).

Ashvini Jakhar served the country as a Lieutenant Commander in the Indian Navy. He was a medical doctor who served in the country's naval force. He now runs a massive supply chain company called Prozo. Earlier this year, his company launched an automated storage system at its Bengaluru centre. The system can automatically put and retrieve items from several storage locations.

The technology ensures that the space inside warehouses is optimized. It is a boon to the third-party company. The system can restore around 1 lakh units and can place and retrieve 35 kg weight 300 times every hour, reported ET.

Jakhar started Prozo in 2016. His first batch of employees comprised only four interns. He now runs a huge operation of over 1500 employees. He has 100 clients ranging from SMEs to massive companies, reported the paper. These clients include Tata Consumer, Aditya Birla Group, Reliance and Pepe Jeans.

The company started in 2014 as an e-commerce platform. The company later pivoted to being a Prozo-like platform.

Jakhar was born in a village in Haryana. His elders were in the armed forces. This is why he also wanted to join the armed forces. He cleared the

National Defence Academy and AFMC medical exam and became a doctor in the Navy.

He was part of the team that ran the rescue operation in the Andaman and Nicobar islands. He also led the medical evacuation operation during the Mumbai terror attack. These experiences equipped him to know about logistical challenges.

He later completed his MBA from the prestigious Indian School of Business (ISB).



He worked as a management consultant for McKinsey and Company. He worked there for two years.

He launched Prozo in 2016, reported ET.

He told the newspaper that the company's warehousing business has grown to 1200 percent last year. He is looking for a revenue rate of Rs 350 crore by the end of this financial year.

So far, the firm has raised Rs 131 crore in funding. Per Tracxn, the company's valuation was Rs 218 crore (27.6 million dollars) in March 2022.