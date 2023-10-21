Headlines

Meet banker who is set to head Rs 3,52,000 crore company as MD, CEO

He has worked with Barclays in the recent past, and at present, is President of Pagaya Technologies Ltd - a US-Israeli AI Fintech.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 05:00 PM IST

Ashok Vaswani is an International banker who is set to head Kotak Mahindra Bank as Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The bank on Saturday said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the appointment of Vaswani for a period of three years.

The appointment is subject to shareholders' approval, the bank said in a statement. Vaswani will succeed Uday Kotak who quit as MD of the bank effective September 1. The Kotak Mahindra Bank has a market capitalisation of Rs 3,52,000 crore as of October 20. 

Who is Ashok Vaswani? 

Vaswani has worked with Barclays in the recent past. At present, Vaswani is President of Pagaya Technologies Ltd - a US-Israeli AI Fintech. He is also on the Board of the London Stock Exchange Group, the SP Jain Institute of Global Management, UK.

Commenting on the appointment, Vaswani said, "We will ensure that Kotak Mahindra Bank plays a meaningful role in India's journey to being one of the top 3 economies in the world in the next 5 years, delivering shareholder value. At a personal level, l am delighted to come back home.”

READ | Meet woman investor who lives in London, daughter of Indian billionaire with Rs 61,590 crore net worth

Vaswani holds a bachelor's degree in Commerce, Economics and Accountancy. He is also an alumnus of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).  He supports various philanthropic organisations, including Pratham, and Lend-AHand. Vaswani has a proven track record spanning three-and-a-half decades of building and growing global businesses. He was with Citigroup for eight years. He worked with Barclays for nearly 12 years.

 

