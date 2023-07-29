Headlines

Meet Ashok Pai, IIT graduate who is vice president of Rs 12.28 lakh crore company; know his pivotal role in TCS

With over two decades of industry expertise, Ashok Pai has been instrumental in assisting businesses in their transition to the digital age.

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 02:51 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services has made a number of announcements regarding reforms to its senior management positions (SMP). The corporation has a market value of Rs. 12.28 trillion. As of July 31, Siva Ganesan, Shankar Narayanan, V Rajanna, Ashok Pai, Reguraman Ayyaswamy, and others will be recognised as SMPs. Here is Ashok Pai's story and the important actions he made to advance in his profession.

Who is Ashok Pai?

The company's cognitive business operations (CBO) are led globally by senior vice president Ashok Pai. Pai has been instrumental in assisting businesses to stay up with the online era. As the worldwide leader of TCS' Cognitive Business Operations (CBO), Ashok is in charge of one of the company's biggest service practises and assists clients in transforming their whole businesses to become smarter, flexible, adaptable, robust, and responsive by using cognitive technology.

Additionally, Ashok is in charge of TCS's Digital Transformation Services for New Growth Markets. With over two decades of industry expertise, Ashok has been instrumental in assisting businesses in their transition to the digital age. He has led initiatives to bring about an evolution in company activities, where the value concept of cognitive and integrated operations has turned into a competitive advantage for businesses.

Prior to taking on his present position, he oversaw TCS's Business Process Services and had global responsibility for over 400 clients. Ashok played a key role in the establishment of the "All Women Business Process Services" Centre, a joint venture between GE and Saudi Arabia's Riyadh.

Ashok attended Mumbai University's KJ Somaiya College of Engineering to obtain his engineering degree. He then proceeded to one of India's most esteemed colleges, the Indian Institute of Technology in Bombay to obtain his reliability engineer degree.

