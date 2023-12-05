Headlines

Meet woman who once led Rs 169 crore company, quit as MD, founded her own brand, daughter of Indian billionaire

Business

Meet woman who once led Rs 169 crore company, quit as MD, founded her own brand, daughter of Indian billionaire

She has received many prestigious awards including Fortune India’s Most Powerful Women 2019.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 05, 2023, 05:55 PM IST

Meet Ashni Biyani, who is the founder and director of Think9 Consumer, a multi-brand platform. She once led Future Consumer Ltd (FCL) as managing director for over six years. Ashni is the daughter of Future Group's Chairman Kishore Biyani. She resigned from her post at FCL in 2022. The company has a market capitalisation of Rs 169 crore company as of December 5, 2023.

She has also founded a fashion accessories brand called Holii in partnership with luxury leather brand Hidesign. Under her leadership, FCL revenues grew from Rs 1,300 crore to Rs 3,000 crore+ and acquired double-digit market share in key categories.

Born and brought up in Mumbai, she is passionate about studying society and culture. Ashni is also a student of classical Indian music. She holds a graduate degree in Industrial Design from the Srishti School of Art, Design and Technology in Bangalore.

She was also trained at New York’s Parsons School of Design and the Summer Institute of General Management at the Graduate School of Business, Stanford University. Ashni has received many prestigious awards including Fortune India’s Most Powerful Women 2019, Forbes India’s Tycoons Of Tomorrow, 2018 amongst others.

