Unlike many Ambani women who work in business or charity, Ashna has made her own name in the world of luxury jewellery design, working with some of Hollywood's biggest stars.

When it comes to fame and fortune, the Ambani family is always in the spotlight. Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, is one of the richest men in the world. His family is known for its lavish lifestyle, grand weddings, and business power. One such event was the wedding of Akash Ambani to Shloka Mehta, who belongs to another influential business family.

While Shloka is the daughter of Russell Mehta, the owner of Rosy Blue, few know about her cousin, Ashna Mehta. Unlike many Ambani women who work in business or charity, Ashna has made her own name in the world of luxury jewellery design, working with some of Hollywood's biggest stars.

According to reports, Ashna, the daughter of well-known jewellery designer Payal Mehta, has been surrounded by diamonds since childhood. As a member of the Rosy Blue family, one of the world’s largest diamond manufacturers, she was always close to the sparkle and glamour. But instead of just joining the family business, she decided to carve her own path.

According to ET Now, her big break came when rapper Nicki Minaj wore a necklace designed by her — a Barbie-inspired piece made with pink diamonds. The post featuring the necklace went viral on Instagram, and Ashna’s name shot into the spotlight.

Back in India, she made headlines again in October 2024 when Isha Ambani Piramal carried a customised Hermes Kelly bag designed by Ashna. The bag featured pink and green diamonds and charms with the names of Isha’s twins, Aadiya and Krishna. Fans and fashion lovers couldn’t stop talking about it online.

Ashna’s work isn’t just limited to India. She has created jewellery for global icons like Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton, Winnie Harlow, and Rihanna. Her style blends classic diamond elegance with modern fashion trends, and her brand reflects a global touch, with roots in India, Belgium, and New York.

With talent, vision, and a glittering legacy behind her, Ashna Mehta’s future in luxury jewellery looks truly bright.