Meet man who owns India's most expensive vehicle number plate, not Mukesh Ambani, Shah Rukh, he paid...

Ashik Patel, a 28-year-old transporter from Ahmedabad, had made headlines in 2020 with his extravagant love for the number 007 at the regional transport office (RTO). He recently purchased a new SUV for Rs 39.5 lakh and pledged a whopping Rs 34 lakh for the fancy registration number 007.

Despite the eyebrow-raising decision to spend as much on the number as on the vehicle itself, Ashik is unwavering, attributing it to the belief that the number is exceptionally lucky for him. He successfully secured the GJ01WA007 registration for his Toyota Fortuner after engaging in an intense online bidding war. The base bidding price for this sought-after number was Rs 25,000, but Ashik and another bidder escalated it to a staggering Rs 34 lakh before the bidding deadline at midnight.

Assistant RTO NV Parmar confirmed that the Rs 34 lakh bid for the 007 number is the highest amount committed in recent bids. The official allotment will occur after the payment is processed.

In comparison, the number 001 fetched the second-highest amount of Rs 5.56 lakh, and the number 0369 was auctioned for Rs 1.40 lakh.

However, Ashik withdrew and refrained from making the payment. Nonetheless, he successfully secured the same registration number for his second vehicle by only paying Rs 25,000. According to the RTO, approximately 3% of bidders alter their plans and fail to complete the payment for the registration amount.

Ashik Patel, who obtained the registration number for his Toyota Fortuner, explains that he couldn't make the full payment of Rs 34 lakh. According to his explanation, he attempted to make the full payment online, but the system didn't accept any amount beyond Rs 4.5 lakh. He also asserts that there is no provision for making a cash payment at the RTO to claim the registration number won through the bidding process.

Subsequently, he acquired the exact same registration number for his second new vehicle for only Rs 25,000, which is the base price for the registration number.

On a related note, the Ambani family, known for its opulent taste, registered their Rolls Royce Cullinan with the prestigious number '0001' for an additional Rs 12 lakh, further highlighting the trend of high-value bids for special registration numbers.

Last year, Shah Rukh Khan acquired a Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge SUV for a reported Rs 10 crore, as per TOI. While the Cullinan comes with an array of impressive features, what initially drew the paparazzi's attention was its license plate number '0555', for which the actor reportedly paid Rs 70,000, according to Times Now. Interestingly, this distinctive number plate is a common feature on nearly all of the actor's luxurious cars.



