Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet Ashay Mishra, COO whose Rs 99 investment in firm has turned into Rs 200 crore behemoth

Aashay Mishra founded the company PrepInsta with Atulya Kaushik, and Manish Agarwal and made it to Forbes' 30 under 30 lists in 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 07:00 PM IST

Meet Ashay Mishra, COO whose Rs 99 investment in firm has turned into Rs 200 crore behemoth
Image source: LinkedIn

Are you a college student from one of India's Tier II or Tier III cities hoping to find your ideal job? Here’s one of the best options for all students, PrepInsta, India's most popular website for placement preparation. This EdTech firm, which was established in 2018 by Aashay Mishra and 2 others is revolutionising the way students train for the workforce.

Aashay Mishra is the co-founder and COO of PrepInsta. Mishra has done his education at Vellore Institute of Technology. He did B-Tech, Electrical and Electronics Engineering. 

PrepInsta provides end-to-end placement preparation, skill-building programmes, coding tutorials, and interview coaching. Its PrepInsta Prime solution offers skill-based learning in an effort to reduce the skills gap in India. This comprehensive platform enables students to serve as a one-stop shop for all phases of the placement process run by reputable companies.

PrepInsta Technologies functions as an OTT platform and provides more than 200 courses. PrepInsta charges about 6,000 for a yearly subscription, compared to lakhs from other companies in the education market that offer comparable courses.

(Also Read: Lyft, Deloitte, EY: List of companies planning to layoff thousands of employees in 2023)

Top product-based businesses like Microsoft, Amazon, Cisco, Adobe, and Google as well as service-based businesses like TCS, Accenture, Capgemini, Hexaware, HCL, and Infosys have hired students from PrepInsta. 

The PrepInsta founders  Aashay Mishra, Atulya Kaushik, and Manish Agarwal were chosen for Forbes' 30 under 30 lists in 2023 because of their innovative methods and offerings.

With an initial investment of just Rs. 99, PrepInsta has grown to have 2.25 lakh active subscribers and is now a successful bootstrapped business. It has an EBITDA of 40% and is anticipated to generate revenues of Rs 20-25 crores this year, a fourfold increase over the previous three years.

The startup asserts that it is one of the few Ed-tech companies that have generated a net profit in its first full year of business, which began in 2020. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Photos of Nysa Devgan, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, Sara Ali Khan partying with Orry go viral
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Singh attend screening
Top 5 Apple arcade games you must play
Kapil Sharma show star Sumona Chakravarti looks hot in sexy pink bikini, netizens say 'dekh rahe ho kappu sharma’
Meet Aston Villa's glamorous footballer Alisha Lehmann who is also an internet sensation
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPSC CDS II Final Result 2022 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.