Meet Ashay Mishra, COO whose Rs 99 investment in firm has turned into Rs 200 crore behemoth

Image source: LinkedIn

Are you a college student from one of India's Tier II or Tier III cities hoping to find your ideal job? Here’s one of the best options for all students, PrepInsta, India's most popular website for placement preparation. This EdTech firm, which was established in 2018 by Aashay Mishra and 2 others is revolutionising the way students train for the workforce.

Aashay Mishra is the co-founder and COO of PrepInsta. Mishra has done his education at Vellore Institute of Technology. He did B-Tech, Electrical and Electronics Engineering.

PrepInsta provides end-to-end placement preparation, skill-building programmes, coding tutorials, and interview coaching. Its PrepInsta Prime solution offers skill-based learning in an effort to reduce the skills gap in India. This comprehensive platform enables students to serve as a one-stop shop for all phases of the placement process run by reputable companies.

PrepInsta Technologies functions as an OTT platform and provides more than 200 courses. PrepInsta charges about 6,000 for a yearly subscription, compared to lakhs from other companies in the education market that offer comparable courses.

Top product-based businesses like Microsoft, Amazon, Cisco, Adobe, and Google as well as service-based businesses like TCS, Accenture, Capgemini, Hexaware, HCL, and Infosys have hired students from PrepInsta.

The PrepInsta founders Aashay Mishra, Atulya Kaushik, and Manish Agarwal were chosen for Forbes' 30 under 30 lists in 2023 because of their innovative methods and offerings.

With an initial investment of just Rs. 99, PrepInsta has grown to have 2.25 lakh active subscribers and is now a successful bootstrapped business. It has an EBITDA of 40% and is anticipated to generate revenues of Rs 20-25 crores this year, a fourfold increase over the previous three years.

The startup asserts that it is one of the few Ed-tech companies that have generated a net profit in its first full year of business, which began in 2020.