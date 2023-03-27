Meet Aseem Ghavri, Ashneer Grover's co-founder without IIT-IIM degree who runs Rs 100 crore firm in Chandigarh

Aseem's company reportedly developed the first iteration of BharatPe. (File)

Ashneer Grover, earlier this week, announced The Third Unicorn, CrickPe. It is a fantasy sports app focused on cricket. He said the application can be downloaded via the Google Play Store and Apple Store. He founded the company in 2022 with wife Madhuri Jain Grover and Aseem Ghavri. The application comes just weeks ahead of the Indian Premier League. Grover has always scoffed at the IIT and IIM degree holders. He doesn't attribute his success to the premier institutions. He also says that he trusts the person more than numbers. His new co-founder, Aseem Ghavri, embodies all these attributes. Who is Aseem Ghavri?

Aseem Ghavri had met Ashneer Grover when the latter was the CEO of BharatPe. His company, Code Brew Labs, in Chandigarh is completely bootstrapped and profitable. He told him about the company's success. He met Ashneer later several times at social gatherings in the National Capital. Soon, their conversations took them towards a partnership.

After Grover was forced to exit his brain child BharatPe in February last year, the idea took shape. They started working together in June last year.

Ghavri was born and brought up in Chandigarh. He completed his B-Tech in Computer Science from Panjab University. His first venture was a good truck he start with an investment of Rs 8000. He used that money into founding Code Brew Labs. The company later became a successful software solution provider. He also founded two other ventures that shut shop. Code Brew has worked with 10000 clients, including BharatPe, Vodafone, Nielson, RedVault, and Prostop Canada. The company also has presence abroad. They have over 600 employees. Their annual turnover is Rs 100 crore -- not a small feat.

"The journey was long and arduous but still building a unicorn was a distant dream. This dream saw a ray of hope the day I got the opportunity to work with none other than a super cool, brilliant mind and a great Entrepreneur, Ashneer Grover. Today, I am super thrilled and elated to announce another Milestone of my life. Mr Unicorn Maker -Ashneer Grover has partnered with me as a Co-Founder in our next Venture, Third Unicorn. Feeling super pumped to be on a mission to build something TODU - FODU, a third unicorn, or most likely a DECACORN," Ghavri had written in a LinkedIn post.

Aseem is a first-generation entrepreneur. He never worked in a Fortune 500 company nor has any investment banking background.

Aseem's company reportedly developed the first iteration of BharatPe. He, however, hadn't met Ashneer Grover then.

Aseem said in a podcast that even though he was running a massive company, no body used to talk about him or his firm. He said he used to come across founders striking billion-dollar valuations. He said not even one company based in Chandigarh had even crossed 100 million dollar valuation. This is why he wanted to work with Grover. He said he was even ready work as an intern as he wanted to learn the unicorn game.

About the allegations on Grover, he said he has known him a long time and completely trusts him.