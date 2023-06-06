Meet Aryaman Birla, ex-cricketer who is scion of Rs 4.95 lakh crore empire

In February this year, Aryaman Birla and his sister Ananya Birla were inducted into the Grasim Industries. (File)

Aditya Birla Group, a conglomerate helmed by Kumar Mangalam Birla, will invest Rs 5,000 crore in a novel jewellery business. This will be the group's third big-ticket business announcement over the last two years. The company has already forayed into paints and B2B e-commerce sectors. The company's investment will be into a new venture called Novel Jewels Limited which will build large-format jewellery stores across India. The company is targeting the rising disposable income customers who lean towards high-quality jewellery.

The company will be a direct rival to Tata Group's Tanishq.

The Aditya Birla Group's net worth is 60 billion dollars (Rs 4,95,000 crore).

The group entails giants like Grasim, Hindalco, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail and Aditya Birla Capital. The group has over 1,40,000 employees.

Aditya Birla Ventures, the company's venture capital arm, recently invested in a silver-jewellery startup GIVA. Aryaman Vikram Birla is the founder of this company. Who is he?

Aryaman Birla is the son of Kumar Mangalam Birla. He was a domestic cricketer. He is 25 years old.

Birla made his first class debut in Madhya Pradesh in the 2017-2018 Ranji Trophy.

In the 2018 IPL auction, he was bought by the Rajasthan Royals. He scored his first half century in a first-class game.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, he played 9 matches and scored 414 runs in first-class cricket, including a century and a half-century. He scored 36 runs in four matches in List A cricket.

In February this year, Aryaman Birla and his sister Ananya Birla were inducted into the Grasim Industries, the flagship company of Aditya Birla Group. They became directors.

His sister founded her first company, Svatantra Microfin Pvt Ltd, at the age of 17. She is also the founder of a home decor brand called Ikai Asai.

The company had said that Aryaman has diverse experience including entrepreneurship and VC investing.

He is involved with the group's entry into new-age businesses. He spearheads the company's venture capital fund called Aditya Birla Ventures.

He also helped in the formation of the group's D2C platform TMRW. He is also a director of its board.

In the Under-23 CK Nayudu Trophy 2017-18, he was the highest scorer with 795 runs in six matches. He also took 10 wickets.

He later took a sabbatical over health issues.

He told Femina in an interview that he took a sabbatical as he was dealing with anxiety and mental struggles over his game. He put his mental well-being over other things.

He is one of the most promising business leaders in the country.