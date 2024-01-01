Meet Arvind Poddar, billionaire who runs Rs 49654 crore firm, his son is married to Mukesh Ambani’s…

Arvind Poddar’s son Rajiv Poddar is married to Manoj Modi's daughter. Manoj Modi is the ‘right-hand’ of Mukesh Ambani. Modi even got a Rs 1500 crore home near Antilia as a gift of appreciation from Mukesh Ambani.

Mukesh Ambani is one of the most celebrated Indian industrialists across the globe. Leading India’s most valuable company Reliance Industries which has a market cap of more than Rs 179000 crore, Mukesh Ambani is the richest person of the country and Asia with a net worth of over Rs 829514 crore. Mukesh Ambani and his family members are associated with few of the richest and most prestigious families in India including families of Viren Merchant, Russell Mehta and others. One of such richest families in India that has a distant link with Mukesh Ambani is Arvind Poddar’s family. With a net worth of Rs 29126 crore, Arvind Poddar is son of Mahabirprasad Poddar who founded the popular Balkrishna Industries. Popularly known as BKT, Balkrishna Industries has market cap of Rs 49654 crore and it provides equipment and off-road tyres for agriculture, mining and construction vehicles and it is led by Arvind Poddar. You may be wondering, how is Arvind Poddar related to the Ambani family? Arvind Poddar’s son Rajiv Poddar is married to Manoj Modi's daughter. Manoj Modi is the ‘right-hand’ of Mukesh Ambani and takes some key decisions at India's most valuable company. He even got a Rs 1500 crore home near Antilia as a gift of appreciation from Mukesh Ambani.

Arvind Poddar is currently the 59th richest Indian as per Forbes list. The billionaire’s firm opened its newest factory in 2021 in the western state of Maharashtra to manufacture agricultural and industrial tyres. Unlike other billionaires, Arvind Poddar and his family stay away from the public eye and don’t draw much attention of paparazzis.

While Arvind Poddar is chairman and managing director of the company, Rajiv Poddar holds the position of joint managing director. Manoj Modi’s daughter and Rajiv Poddar’s wife Khushboo Poddar is also the joint managing director in their company. Balkrishna Industries entered the business of tyre manufacturing in 1951 and it made its first bicycle tyres in 1963. The firm entered the field of making off-road tires in the 1990s and it now supplies to countries in Europe and the Americas.