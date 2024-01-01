Headlines

COVID-19: India reports 636 new covid cases, 3 deaths in 24 hours

'If it is not going well, there could be…': S Somanath on ISRO's plans for 2024

Apple iPhone users not able to call and connect to internet after latest update, iPhone models including…

John Abraham buys lavish 5,416 sq ft bungalow in Mumbai's Khar, Bollywood actor paid...

South India's superstar started as an extra, co-star tried to kill him, he has more hits than Prabhas, Rajni, Vijay, NTR

Cricket records broken in 2023

Top 5 WWE superstars to watch out for in 2024

8 Indian dishes that are very similar to foreign foods

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Massive bronze statue of Shakira unveiled at her hometown in Columbia

JN.1 variant prevention: How to keep your children safe? | COVID -19 news

Ayodhya's newly built airport to be named after Maharishi Valmiki | Ram Temple Ayodhya

South India's superstar started as an extra, co-star tried to kill him, he has more hits than Prabhas, Rajni, Vijay, NTR

Manjari Fadnnis calls The Freelancer 2 rollercoaster ride, recalls time when she wanted to leave films | Exclusive

Dunki, Toilet Ek Prem Katha star Komal Sachdeva cities similarities between Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar | Exclusive

Meet Arvind Poddar, billionaire who runs Rs 49654 crore firm, his son is married to Mukesh Ambani’s…

Arvind Poddar’s son Rajiv Poddar is married to Manoj Modi's daughter. Manoj Modi is the ‘right-hand’ of Mukesh Ambani. Modi even got a Rs 1500 crore home near Antilia as a gift of appreciation from Mukesh Ambani.

Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 09:00 AM IST

Arvind Poddar
Mukesh Ambani is one of the most celebrated Indian industrialists across the globe. Leading India’s most valuable company Reliance Industries which has a market cap of more than Rs 179000 crore, Mukesh Ambani is the richest person of the country and Asia with a net worth of over Rs 829514 crore. Mukesh Ambani and his family members are associated with few of the richest and most prestigious families in India including families of Viren Merchant, Russell Mehta and others. One of such richest families in India that has a distant link with Mukesh Ambani is Arvind Poddar’s family. With a net worth of Rs 29126 crore, Arvind Poddar is son of Mahabirprasad Poddar who founded the popular Balkrishna Industries. Popularly known as BKT, Balkrishna Industries has market cap of Rs 49654 crore and it provides equipment and off-road tyres for agriculture, mining and construction vehicles and it is led by Arvind Poddar. You may be wondering, how is Arvind Poddar related to the Ambani family? Arvind Poddar’s son Rajiv Poddar is married to Manoj Modi's daughter. Manoj Modi is the ‘right-hand’ of Mukesh Ambani and takes some key decisions at India's most valuable company. He even got a Rs 1500 crore home near Antilia as a gift of appreciation from Mukesh Ambani.

Arvind Poddar is currently the 59th richest Indian as per Forbes list. The billionaire’s firm opened its newest factory in 2021 in the western state of Maharashtra to manufacture agricultural and industrial tyres. Unlike other billionaires, Arvind Poddar and his family stay away from the public eye and don’t draw much attention of paparazzis.

While Arvind Poddar is chairman and managing director of the company, Rajiv Poddar holds the position of joint managing director. Manoj Modi’s daughter and Rajiv Poddar’s wife Khushboo Poddar is also the joint managing director in their company. Balkrishna Industries entered the business of tyre manufacturing in 1951 and it made its first bicycle tyres in 1963. The firm entered the field of making off-road tires in the 1990s and it now supplies to countries in Europe and the Americas.

