Meet Arvind Krishna, IIT alumnus with Rs 37 lakh per day salary who runs Rs 9 lakh crore firm

Arvind Krishna, the CEO of International Business Machines (IBM), created waves with his recent remark that the global IT giant had frozen 7,800 job openings as they would be replaced by artificial intelligence (AI). In an interview, he said nearly 30 percent of all non-consumer facing roles will be replaced by artificial intelligence. Who is Arvind Krishna, one of the highest paid CEOs in the world?

Arvind Krishna was appointed as the chief executive officer of the company in 2020. The board of members of the company had elected him.

Krishna joined IBM in 1990. He did his engineering from IIT Kanpur. He later did engineering from the University of Illinois.

He was an addition to the list of Indian-origin corporate honchos who are leading American multinationals. This includes Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai and Shantanu Narayen

He is the co-author of 15 patents.

He was IBM's general manager. When he became CEO, he was the senior vice president of the company.

Krishna has given several proven results to him. He recently led the acquisition of the company called Red Hat for 34 billion dollars.

He has also made contributions in scientific fields of wireless networking, security, systems and databases.

In the year 2022, he earned an yearly compensation of 16.5 million dollars. This is equal to nearly Rs 135 crore. This means he is paid Rs 37 lakh per day.

A year before that, he had earned 17.5 million dollars.

His yearly salary was 1.5 million dollars. 8.9 million dollars were his stock awards and he received 2 million dollars as stock options.