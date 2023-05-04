Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet Arvind Krishna, IIT alumnus with Rs 37 lakh per day salary who runs Rs 9 lakh crore firm

Arvind Krishna did his engineering from IIT Kanpur. He later did engineering from the University of Illinois.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 04, 2023, 06:02 PM IST

Meet Arvind Krishna, IIT alumnus with Rs 37 lakh per day salary who runs Rs 9 lakh crore firm
Arvind Krishna had earned 17.5 million dollars in 2021-2022. (File)

Arvind Krishna, the CEO of International Business Machines (IBM), created waves with his recent remark that the global IT giant had frozen 7,800 job openings as they would be replaced by artificial intelligence (AI). In an interview, he said nearly 30 percent of all non-consumer facing roles will be replaced by artificial intelligence. Who is Arvind Krishna, one of the highest paid CEOs in the world?

Arvind Krishna was appointed as the chief executive officer of the company in 2020. The board of members of the company had elected him. 

Krishna joined IBM in 1990. He did his engineering from IIT Kanpur. He later did engineering from the University of Illinois.

He was an addition to the list of Indian-origin corporate honchos who are leading American multinationals. This includes Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai and Shantanu Narayen

He is the co-author of 15 patents.

He was IBM's general manager. When he became CEO, he was the senior vice president of the company.

Krishna has given several proven results to him. He recently led the acquisition of the company called Red Hat for 34 billion dollars.

He has also made contributions in scientific fields of wireless networking, security, systems and databases.

In the year 2022, he earned an yearly compensation of 16.5 million dollars. This is equal to nearly Rs 135 crore. This means he is paid Rs 37 lakh per day.

A year before that, he had earned 17.5 million dollars. 

His yearly salary was 1.5 million dollars. 8.9 million dollars were his stock awards and he received 2 million dollars as stock options.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, Palak Tiwari, other celebs attend Alanna Panday's Haldi: See gorgeous pics here
Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Aishwarya Rai's Ponniyin Selvan 2: Most awaited film releases in April 2023
In pics: Aditi Rao Hydari dazzles in a black embroidered anarkali at Jubilee screening
Kusha Kapila to Ajay Nagar: Meet these 6 highest paid influencers in India
Karan Johar-Priyanka Chopra 'feud': From alleged Bollywood ban to Gauri Khan's 'displeasure', here's all we know
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NTPC Recruitment 2023: One day left to apply for 152 posts at careers.ntpc.co.in, check application process here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.