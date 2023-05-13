Meet Arushi Agarwal, who built Rs 50 crore firm after leaving Rs 1 crore job offer, learnt coding in college's last year

Aarushi Agarwal: She has 20 employees in her Noida office.

Arushi Agarwal lives in Ghaziabad's Nehru Nagar. She is only 27 years old. The young entrepreneur, however, built a Rs 50 crore company within three years. Her story is inspirational.

She is a native of Moradabad. She did her engineering (B-Tech and M-Tech) from JP Institute. She later did an internship from IIT Delhi. She received a whopping salary offer of Rs 1 crore twice. However, she refused these offers and opened her own company.

To reach her dream job, she learnt coding and developed a software to help those who don't get campus placement. In 2020, during the coronavirus era, she started a company called TalentDecrypt. She invested just Rs 1 lakh. In the last three years, with the help of her software, 10 lakh people have received jobs using her platform.

They have helped 380 companies in the United States, Germany, Singapore, UAE, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Nepal. Under this software, job seekers take a virtual skill test through Hackathon. After this, they can directly appear in interviews for the job.

Many universities are also taking their services, reported Amar Ujala.

This software is special as it isn't possible to cheat, use any devices or take help from others during the job test at home.

She has also completed an executive programme from IIM Bengaluru.

She has been awarded by the government of India as one of the top entrepreneurs of the country.

She considers her grandfather Omprakash Gupta as her idol. Her grandfather is an IITan. Her father Ajay Gupta is a businessman and her mother is a home-maker.

