Tech giant Meta has appointed Arun Srinivas as the Managing Director and Head for its India operations. The development comes after Sandhya Devanathan took on an expanded role of leading both India and South East Asia. Srinivas is set to spearhead the India charter and strengthen the strategic relationships with the country’s leading advertisers, brands, partners and developers to drive long-term growth for Meta’s business and commitment.

Who is Arun Srinivas?

A post-graduate from IIM Kolkata, Srinivas comes with nearly three decades of experience in sales and marketing leadership roles at companies such as Hindustan Unilever, Reebok, OLA, and investment firm WestBridge Capital. He currently serves as the Director and Head of Ads Business in India. Since joining the company in 2020, he has played a pivotal role in leading Meta’s work with the country’s largest advertisers and agency partners focusing on strategic revenue priorities such as AI, Reels, and Messaging.

Srinivas kickstarted his career in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) space, joining Reebok as a product manager in 1996. In five years, he transition to Regional Sales Manager for South India, and eventually Marketing Manager. He joined Hindustan Unilever as a Branch Sales Manager in 2021 and spent more than 15 years holding several leadership positions across categories and geographies. He left Unilever in 2017 to join WestBridge Capital Partners as an Operating Advisor. Further, he moved to lead a top role at Ola in 2019, serving as COO and Global CMO.

Srinivas will transition to his new role from July 1, 2025, and will continue to report to Devanathan, said the company. “As India continues to be at the forefront of economic growth and innovation, we are excited to have Arun at the helm of our efforts in this critical market,” said Devanathan, Vice President (India and South East Asia), Meta.

Meta in India is leading the way in AI adoption, WhatsApp, and Reels, and Arun’s impressive track record of building high-performing teams, driving product innovation, and fostering strong partnerships makes him the ideal leader to drive Meta’s continued investment in the country. "He will continue to work closely with me as we scale the business in India,” Devanathan added.



(With inputs from IANS)