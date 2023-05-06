Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet Arun Bharat Ram, billionaire with Rs 28,600 crore net worth, founded Rs 75,000 crore m-cap company

Arun Bharat Ram is an alumnus of the University of Michigan, wherein graduated in Industrial Engineering.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 06, 2023, 11:00 PM IST

Meet Arun Bharat Ram, billionaire with Rs 28,600 crore net worth, founded Rs 75,000 crore m-cap company
Meet Arun Bharat Ram, billionaire with Rs 28,600 crore net worth, founded Rs 75,000 crore m-cap company (file photo: SRF)

There are thousands of businessmen in India who have had a successful business journey. They have extended their businesses in various sectors. One such billionaire businessman is Arun Bharat Ram, who founded SRF, a maker of specialty chemicals and packaging film.

The 82-year-old started his career in 1967 by joining the textile division of Delhi Cloth & General Mills (now DCM). It is owned by his family. Later in 1970, he founded SRF Ltd, a nylon tyre cord manufacturer. But today, his company covers various sectors including fluorochemicals, specialty chemicals, packaging films, technical textiles, coated and laminated fabrics etc.

According to Forbes, Arun Bharat Ram has a net worth of USD 3.5 billion (around Rs 28600 crore) as of May 6, 2023. He was ranked 905 in the world's Billionaires list of 2023 by the magazine. In 2022, he was on 53rd rank in India's richest list. His company, SRF Ltd, has a market capitalisation of around Rs Rs 75,000 crore as on May 6, 2023.

He holds a bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Michigan, US. He completed his schooling at The Doon School. His late wife Manju started the Shri Ram Group of Schools in Delhi and in Gurgaon. Ram is also the Chairman of Lady Shri Ram College for Women in Delhi. He has three children including two sons -- Ashish and Kartik -- who help him run the business. At present, his company has 14 manufacturing plants, including in Thailand and South Africa.

Besides his business, Bharat Ram is a keen musician. He has learnt to play the sitar under the late renowned musician Ravi Shankar.

READ | RapidX: After Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, NCR’s second RRTS train to connect Gurugram, check list of stations

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Strela Luwang, Manipur woman who fought epilepsy, rose to fame at Femina Miss India 2023
Step inside Ajay Devgn-Kajol, Nysa Devgan-Yug's luxurious Mumbai home 'Shivshakti'
Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Athiya Shetty, Khushi Kapoor, Alaviaa Jaffrey, attend Tania Shroff's birthday bash
Who is Aarti Mittal, actress and casting director arrested for allegedly running sex racket?
List of top 10 world’s best airports in 2023, according to Skytrax
Speed Reads
More
First-image
After commando's murder, CRPF asks Manipur-origin personnel on leave in state to report to nearest base
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.