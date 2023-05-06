Meet Arun Bharat Ram, billionaire with Rs 28,600 crore net worth, founded Rs 75,000 crore m-cap company (file photo: SRF)

There are thousands of businessmen in India who have had a successful business journey. They have extended their businesses in various sectors. One such billionaire businessman is Arun Bharat Ram, who founded SRF, a maker of specialty chemicals and packaging film.

The 82-year-old started his career in 1967 by joining the textile division of Delhi Cloth & General Mills (now DCM). It is owned by his family. Later in 1970, he founded SRF Ltd, a nylon tyre cord manufacturer. But today, his company covers various sectors including fluorochemicals, specialty chemicals, packaging films, technical textiles, coated and laminated fabrics etc.

According to Forbes, Arun Bharat Ram has a net worth of USD 3.5 billion (around Rs 28600 crore) as of May 6, 2023. He was ranked 905 in the world's Billionaires list of 2023 by the magazine. In 2022, he was on 53rd rank in India's richest list. His company, SRF Ltd, has a market capitalisation of around Rs Rs 75,000 crore as on May 6, 2023.

He holds a bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Michigan, US. He completed his schooling at The Doon School. His late wife Manju started the Shri Ram Group of Schools in Delhi and in Gurgaon. Ram is also the Chairman of Lady Shri Ram College for Women in Delhi. He has three children including two sons -- Ashish and Kartik -- who help him run the business. At present, his company has 14 manufacturing plants, including in Thailand and South Africa.

Besides his business, Bharat Ram is a keen musician. He has learnt to play the sitar under the late renowned musician Ravi Shankar.

