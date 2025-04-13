While many in the family are well known to the public, some, like Arjun and Nayantara Kothari, prefer to stay out of the spotlight.

Mukesh Ambani is among the richest people in the world. The Ambani family has played a major role in shaping India’s economy by creating jobs across various sectors through Reliance Industries, a company started by the late Dhirubhai Ambani in 1958. While many in the family are well known to the public, some, like Mukesh Ambani’s niece Nayantara Kothari, prefer to stay out of the spotlight. Nayantara Kothari is the daughter of Nina Kothari, Mukesh Ambani’s sister, and the late Shyam Kothari, who was the Chairman and Managing Director of Kothari Sugars and Chemicals. She was the first grandchild of Dhirubhai Ambani. After her father's passing, her mother Nina became the Chairperson of the company, while her brother, Arjun Kothari, took over as the Managing Director.

A graduate of Stanford University, Nayantara lives a quiet life as a homemaker. However, she holds a significant stake in the family business, Kothari Sugars and Chemicals.

In 2013, Nayantara married Shamit Bhartia, a well-known businessman and media executive. The couple had been close friends for years. S

hamit is a Non-Executive Director at Jubilant Industries, a company known for bringing global food chains like Domino’s and Dunkin’ Donuts to India. He holds a degree in Economics from Dartmouth College, USA.

Though Nayantara prefers a private life, she maintains a close relationship with her extended family, especially her grandmother Kokilaben Ambani and cousin Isha Ambani. She is often seen with them at family events.