Meet Aradhya Tripathi, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, NIT, IIIT, her package is…

Aradhya Tripathi has brilliant in studies since childhood and after doing her 10th and 12th from St Joseph's School, Gorakhpurnath, Aradhya Tripathi went to MMMUT to compete her BTech.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 12:21 PM IST

Aradhya Tripathi from Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT) has created history by landing a record-breaking job offer from Google. Aradhya Tripathi has bagged a package worth Rs 52 lakh from the US tech giant. Aradhya Tripathi has done her BTech in Computer Engineering from MMMUT. The package bagged by Aradhya Tripathi is the highest package offered to a student at MMMUT.  Aradhya Tripathi has got placement in Google as a Software Development Engineer.

Aradhya Tripathi is a resident of Goithwa village of Maghar area of ​​Santakbirnagar district in Uttar Pradesh. Her father Anjani Nandan Tripathi is an advocate at Civil Court in Gorakhpur, while her mother is a home-maker. Aradhya Tripathi has brilliant in studies since childhood and after doing her 10th and 12th from St Joseph's School, Gorakhpurnath, Aradhya Tripathi went to MMMUT to compete her BTech.

Aradhya Tripathi has completed her internship from Scaler Academy. After the completion of the internship, Aradhya Tripathi was offered a package of Rs 32 lakh from Scaler, but she has now got a better offer from Google.

“I have worked on and owned scalable products with live production traffic and have experience with working in a competitive environment. I have a firm hold and experience with several tech stacks like React.JS, React Redux, NextJs, Typescript, NodeJs, MongoDb, ExpressJS and SCSS. I have a keen interest in Data Structures and Algorithms and has solved about 1000+ questions on various coding platforms and have a good rating on them. Along with being a quick learner, I like to thrive in a fast paced learning situations,” Aradhya mentioned on her LinkedIn profile.

