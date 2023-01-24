Meet Aparna Uppaluri, the first-ever Chief Operating Officer of Tata Trusts (File photo: Twitter)

The Trustees of Tata Trusts have appointed Aparna Uppaluri as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the trusts. Her appointment will be in effect from April 1, 2023, Tata Trusts has said in a statement.

The 48-year-old is currently the programme director for India, Nepal and Sri Lanka at the Ford Foundation. She joined the foundation as Program Officer in May 2018. Tata Trusts will create the COO post for the first time to accommodate Uppaluri.

Aparna Uppaluri is a well-regarded professional with exposure in strategic planning and programme development in the fields of philanthropy, women's rights, public health, arts, and culture.

She has over 20 years of leadership and management experience. She has led the grant-making initiatives at the Ford Foundation to advance programmatic commitment to strengthen gender justice and has also served as program director to oversee different verticals at the Ford foundation.

Tata Trusts, one of India’s oldest charitable organisations, owns a 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons. Apart from Uppaluri, the organisation has appointed Siddharth Sharma as its new CEO.