Anshula Kant is the Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of the World Bank Group. She has been featured on the Forbes India W-Power list in 2024 and is also listed among India's Most Powerful Business Women in 2024 by Fortune India. Appointed to this role on October 7, 2019, she is responsible for the financial and risk management of the World Bank Group, reporting to the President.

Before joining the World Bank, Anshula Kant had a long career at the State Bank of India (SBI). She joined SBI in 1983 as a probationary officer. She served as Managing Director of SBI from September 2018 to August 20191. Previously, she held positions such as Chief General Manager of SBI (Maharashtra and Goa), Deputy Managing Director of Operations for the National Banking Group, and CEO of SBI (Singapore).

As CFO of SBI, Kant managed $38 billion of revenues and total assets of $500 billion. She improved the capital base and focused on the long-term sustainability of SBI.

Anshula Kant earned an economics degree from Lady Shri Ram College for Women and a master’s degree in economics from Delhi School of Economics. Kant was born on September 7, 1960 in Roorkee.