Meet Anmol Ambani, his father once had net worth of over Rs 183000 crore, he is Mukesh Ambani’s…

Anil Ambani’s son and Mukesh Ambani’s nephew lives an extravagant life and owns few of the popular super expensive cars such as Lamborghini Gallardo and the Rolls-Royce Phantom.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 10:22 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani is the richest person in India with a net worth of more than Rs 798800 crore. He and his family are often in the news for their extravagant lifestyle, business deals and philanthropy. On the other hand, the family of Mukesh Ambani’s brother Anil Ambani tries to stay away from the media spotlight. As Anil Ambani’s son Anmol Ambani celebrated his birthday, her mother Tina Ambani shared a heartfelt note on Instagram. The Instagram post is getting love for the netizens and leaving them curious about the nephew of India’s richest man. Jai Anmol Ambani, also known as Anmol Ambani, is the elder son of Anil Ambani, who was once the sixth richest man in the world who once had a net worth of more than Rs 1.83 lakh crore.

Anmol Ambani was born with a silver spoon. He did his schooling from Cathedral and John Connon Schools in Mumbai, he then enrolled in Seven Oaks School in the UK. Anmol made the decision to pursue higher education and registered at the Warwick Business School in the United Kingdom to obtain a Bachelor of Science (BSc).

Anmol Ambani got involved in the family business at a very young age. His father was leading many subsidiaries of the conglomerate but the young Ambani was particularly active in Reliance Capital. Anmol joined the board of Reliance Capital as an additional director in 2016. He is often credited from his modern management skills and fresh perspective in the family business. He and his brother Jai Anshul Ambani were appointed to the Reliance Infra board of directors in October 2019, however they resigned a year later.

Anil Ambani’s son and Mukesh Ambani’s nephew lives an extravagant life and owns few of the popular super expensive cars such as Lamborghini Gallardo and the Rolls-Royce Phantom. He also reportedly owns his own helicopters and planes, which he reportedly utilises for business travel.

