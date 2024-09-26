Meet IITian who worked as Microsoft intern, failed 17 times, then built Rs 42 crore company, topped 2024 Hurun list of..

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

‘Tagdi practice karwayi’: Shubman Gill after facing Rishabh Pant’s spin in nets ahead of IND vs BAN 2nd Test – Watch

Meet top actress who was offered adult film by Nepali producer, did sensational cover shoot, sister changed name for...

'Why pick up BCCI, settle with them only': SC asks Byju's on Rs 15000 crore debt

NASA’s rover discovers unusual 'Zebra-stripped' rock on...

'I find him quite tough to bowl to': Josh Hazlewood heaps praise on India star ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
‘Tagdi practice karwayi’: Shubman Gill after facing Rishabh Pant’s spin in nets ahead of IND vs BAN 2nd Test – Watch

‘Tagdi practice karwayi’: Shubman Gill after facing Rishabh Pant’s spin in nets ahead of IND vs BAN 2nd Test – Watch

Meet top actress who was offered adult film by Nepali producer, did sensational cover shoot, sister changed name for...

Meet top actress who was offered adult film by Nepali producer, did sensational cover shoot, sister changed name for...

'Why pick up BCCI, settle with them only': SC asks Byju's on Rs 15000 crore debt

'Why pick up BCCI, settle with them only': SC asks Byju's on Rs 15000 crore debt

Here's how many crores Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan charged for Devara

Here's how many crores Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan charged for Devara

8 animals that fear water

8 animals that fear water

10 thirst trap pics of Raashi Khanna

10 thirst trap pics of Raashi Khanna

पाकिस्तानी लड़की ने फोटोशूट के लिए अपनाई ऐसी ट्रिक कि आप भी कहेंगे तौबा-तौबा, देखें तस्वीरें

पाकिस्तानी लड़की ने फोटोशूट के लिए अपनाई ऐसी ट्रिक कि आप भी कहेंगे तौबा-तौबा, देखें तस्वीरें

Elon Musk का चल रहा इटली की PM Giorgia Meloni से चक्कर? Viral Photo से उठे सवाल

Elon Musk का चल रहा इटली की PM Giorgia Meloni से चक्कर? Viral Photo से उठे सवाल

Korea में नस्लवाद का शिकार हुआ भारतीय YouTuber, दीपांशु सां�गवान ने शेयर की Video

Korea में नस्लवाद का शिकार हुआ भारतीय YouTuber, दीपांशु सांगवान ने शेयर की Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Puthuvype Beach to Kumbalangi Village: 6 must-visit hidden gems in Kochi

From Puthuvype Beach to Kumbalangi Village: 6 must-visit hidden gems in Kochi

OTT Releases This Week: Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Taaza Khabar Season 2, Love Sitara, latest films, series to binge-watch

OTT Releases This Week: Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Taaza Khabar Season 2, Love Sitara, latest films, series to binge-watch

10 thirst trap pics of Tillu Square actress Anupama Parameswaran

10 thirst trap pics of Tillu Square actress Anupama Parameswaran

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Meet top actress who was offered adult film by Nepali producer, did sensational cover shoot, sister changed name for...

Meet top actress who was offered adult film by Nepali producer, did sensational cover shoot, sister changed name for...

Meet pan-India star who worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Mahesh Babu, had a dull phase, bounced back with...

Meet pan-India star who worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Mahesh Babu, had a dull phase, bounced back with...

Archana Puran Singh explains why her career is better than Bollywood actresses: 'Aisi konsi heroine hai jo...'

Archana Puran Singh explains why her career is better than Bollywood actresses: 'Aisi konsi heroine hai jo...'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet IITian who worked as Microsoft intern, failed 17 times, then built Rs 42 crore company, topped 2024 Hurun list of..

By 2022, ShareChat's meteoric rise captured the attention of global investors, including Google, and the company was valued at over Rs 420000000 (approx. $5 billion)

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Sep 26, 2024, 09:55 PM IST

Meet IITian who worked as Microsoft intern, failed 17 times, then built Rs 42 crore company, topped 2024 Hurun list of..
Ankush Sachdeva, CEO of Mohalla Tech
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the world of tech giants, success stories often start with failure, but few have experienced setbacks like Ankush Sachdeva. An IIT Kanpur graduate, Ankush didn't just stumble once or twice; he faced failure 17 times before finally striking gold with his 18th venture. What was it that drove him forward despite the odds? The answer lies in his unwavering determination and vision. Today, he is celebrated as the top name on the 2024 Hurun India Under35 list for young entrepreneurs, running a company worth Rs 40,000 crore.

Born and raised with an affinity for technology, Ankush pursued a Bachelor of Technology in Computer Science at IIT Kanpur, one of India's premier institutes. During his education, he interned at Microsoft in 2014, where he absorbed valuable insights into the inner workings of the tech industry. However, rather than take the corporate path like many of his peers, Ankush chose to follow his entrepreneurial instincts.

Ankush’s journey was not a smooth one. His first startup, launched fresh out of college in 2015, crumbled almost instantly. Undeterred, he tried again—and again. His entrepreneurial dreams seemed to hit a brick wall, with one failed venture after another. Seventeen startups later, Ankush still believed in his vision, refusing to give up.

It was the 18th attempt that changed his fortune. In collaboration with two IIT Kanpur friends, Farid Ahsan and Bhanu Pratap Singh, Ankush launched ShareChat in 2015. Unlike its predecessors, this venture targeted rural India, offering a social networking platform in 15 regional languages that filled a gap in the market. The app resonated deeply with its audience, allowing millions to connect in their native tongues, which had been missing from other social media platforms.

By 2022, ShareChat's meteoric rise captured the attention of global investors, including Google, and the company was valued at over Rs 420000000 (approx. $5 billion). Ankush Sachdeva's tenacity had finally paid off, and his story became a symbol of persistence and innovation. 

From a Microsoft intern to heading a multi-billion dollar empire, Ankush Sachdeva is a living testament to the power of resilience and the belief that failure is just a stepping stone to success.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Bengaluru woman murder case suspect found hanging, his diary mentions killing

Bengaluru woman murder case suspect found hanging, his diary mentions killing

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance consumer products to challenge rivals with aggressive pricing strategy ahead of festivals

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance consumer products to challenge rivals with aggressive pricing strategy ahead of festivals

In pics: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha celebrate first wedding anniversary in Maldives, pen heartfelt notes

In pics: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha celebrate first wedding anniversary in Maldives, pen heartfelt notes

This state has banned and restricted smartphones in public schools with 59 lakh students

This state has banned and restricted smartphones in public schools with 59 lakh students

Meet man, who couldn't clear IIT entrance exam, gave tuition for survival, now runs company worth Rs 8000 crore, he is..

Meet man, who couldn't clear IIT entrance exam, gave tuition for survival, now runs company worth Rs 8000 crore, he is..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Puthuvype Beach to Kumbalangi Village: 6 must-visit hidden gems in Kochi

From Puthuvype Beach to Kumbalangi Village: 6 must-visit hidden gems in Kochi

OTT Releases This Week: Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Taaza Khabar Season 2, Love Sitara, latest films, series to binge-watch

OTT Releases This Week: Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, Taaza Khabar Season 2, Love Sitara, latest films, series to binge-watch

10 thirst trap pics of Tillu Square actress Anupama Parameswaran

10 thirst trap pics of Tillu Square actress Anupama Parameswaran

From Jasprit Bumrah to Stuart Binny: Cricketers who married sports anchors

From Jasprit Bumrah to Stuart Binny: Cricketers who married sports anchors

From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malavika Mohanan: 10 stunning south actresses we want to see more in Bollywood

From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malavika Mohanan: 10 stunning south actresses we want to see more in Bollywood

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement