Meet IITian who worked as Microsoft intern, failed 17 times, then built Rs 42 crore company, topped 2024 Hurun list of..

In the world of tech giants, success stories often start with failure, but few have experienced setbacks like Ankush Sachdeva. An IIT Kanpur graduate, Ankush didn't just stumble once or twice; he faced failure 17 times before finally striking gold with his 18th venture. What was it that drove him forward despite the odds? The answer lies in his unwavering determination and vision. Today, he is celebrated as the top name on the 2024 Hurun India Under35 list for young entrepreneurs, running a company worth Rs 40,000 crore.

Born and raised with an affinity for technology, Ankush pursued a Bachelor of Technology in Computer Science at IIT Kanpur, one of India's premier institutes. During his education, he interned at Microsoft in 2014, where he absorbed valuable insights into the inner workings of the tech industry. However, rather than take the corporate path like many of his peers, Ankush chose to follow his entrepreneurial instincts.

Ankush’s journey was not a smooth one. His first startup, launched fresh out of college in 2015, crumbled almost instantly. Undeterred, he tried again—and again. His entrepreneurial dreams seemed to hit a brick wall, with one failed venture after another. Seventeen startups later, Ankush still believed in his vision, refusing to give up.

It was the 18th attempt that changed his fortune. In collaboration with two IIT Kanpur friends, Farid Ahsan and Bhanu Pratap Singh, Ankush launched ShareChat in 2015. Unlike its predecessors, this venture targeted rural India, offering a social networking platform in 15 regional languages that filled a gap in the market. The app resonated deeply with its audience, allowing millions to connect in their native tongues, which had been missing from other social media platforms.

By 2022, ShareChat's meteoric rise captured the attention of global investors, including Google, and the company was valued at over Rs 420000000 (approx. $5 billion). Ankush Sachdeva's tenacity had finally paid off, and his story became a symbol of persistence and innovation.

From a Microsoft intern to heading a multi-billion dollar empire, Ankush Sachdeva is a living testament to the power of resilience and the belief that failure is just a stepping stone to success.