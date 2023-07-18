Meet Ankit Sahu, an MBA who sells vegetables and fruits for living, earns Rs 50 lakhs

Ankit Sahu is an MBA and sells vegetables to earn a living from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

A person who holds an MBA degree is believed to take a high-paying job at an MNC and lead a comfortable corporate life. But Ankit Sahu's story will not only shock you but also be an eye-opener as to how many possibilities and opportunities life throws at us.

Ankit Sahu a resident of Bhopal always dreamt of becoming a pilot. After completing 12th he tried to pursue his dream of becoming a pilot but due to financial constraints, he had to leave. In 2009, he enrolled at Barkatullah University to pursue a Bachelor of Science.

After completing graduation, he got into Sanghvi Institute of Management and Science Rau, Indore to pursue an MBA.

After completing my MBA, Ankit briefly worked as an interior designer. During that time, the Covid pandemic hit the world triggering a worldwide lockdown. With all the businesses shut, it was getting difficult to earn a living for the family.

It was during that time he came up with the idea of developing a system of delivering vegetables and fruits to people at their doorsteps.

Ankit founded the online vegetable and fruit delivery mobile application 'Veggofresh' and delivers over 200 orders every day, he told Dainik Bhaskar during an interaction. His currently annual turnover is over Rs 50 lakh.

