Headlines

Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar’s 12th project together to be Vasan Bala’s next action thriller? Here’s what we know

Meet Ankit Sahu, an MBA who sells vegetables and fruits for living, earns Rs 50 lakhs

'Time-tested alliance': PM Modi on 38 NDA allies' meeting in Delhi

Opposition alliance INDIA calls for caste census, pledges to fight 'crimes against minorities, women, Dalits, tribals'

‘Keep ruling the world’ — Kareena Kapoor pens sweet birthday wish for Priyanka Chopra

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Yamuna Flood: Waters Of Yamuna River Reaches The Walls Of Taj Mahal For The First Time In 45 Years

Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar’s 12th project together to be Vasan Bala’s next action thriller? Here’s what we know

Meet Ankit Sahu, an MBA who sells vegetables and fruits for living, earns Rs 50 lakhs

7 benefits of eating Jackfruit (Kathal)

Foods to avoid in dinner for better sleep

Most expensive vegetable in the world costs around Rs 85,000 per kg

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mrunal Thakur feels like ‘desi girl’ as she sizzles in lavender saree at Cannes 2023, fans say 'hotness overloaded'

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Meet Hybe boss Bang Si-hyuk, the richest man in K-pop, who launched BTS' V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga and Jin

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Why Bebika & Jad are likely to taste Salman's anger this 'Weekend Ka Vaar'

Delhi floods ground zero: At midnight BJP MP Manoj Tiwari visits relief camp, attacks Delhi Government

Amarnath Yatra temporarily suspended due to bad weather; pilgrims wait at base camp in Srinagar

Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar’s 12th project together to be Vasan Bala’s next action thriller? Here’s what we know

Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur's latest video from Portugal goes viral, netizens say 'love them already'

Sameera Reddy shares throwback pictures of her kids with Rekha, fans praise her for her 'motherly instincts'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Ankit Sahu, an MBA who sells vegetables and fruits for living, earns Rs 50 lakhs

Ankit Sahu is an MBA and sells vegetables to earn a living from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 06:53 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A person who holds an MBA degree is believed to take a high-paying job at an MNC and lead a comfortable corporate life. But Ankit Sahu's story will not only shock you but also be an eye-opener as to how many possibilities and opportunities life throws at us. 

Ankit Sahu a resident of Bhopal always dreamt of becoming a pilot. After completing 12th he tried to pursue his dream of becoming a pilot but due to financial constraints, he had to leave. In 2009, he enrolled at Barkatullah University to pursue a Bachelor of Science. 

After completing graduation, he got into Sanghvi Institute of Management and Science Rau, Indore to pursue an MBA. 

After completing my MBA, Ankit briefly worked as an interior designer. During that time, the Covid pandemic hit the world triggering a worldwide lockdown. With all the businesses shut, it was getting difficult to earn a living for the family. 

It was during that time he came up with the idea of developing a system of delivering vegetables and fruits to people at their doorsteps. 

Ankit founded the online vegetable and fruit delivery mobile application 'Veggofresh' and delivers over 200 orders every day, he told Dainik Bhaskar during an interaction. His currently annual turnover is over Rs 50 lakh. 

Read: Meet the man who cofounded Snapdeal, invested in over 280 businesses worth Rs 4,900 crore; know his salary

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This actor charged Rs 35 crore for 8-minute cameo, and it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Akshay, Rajinikanth, Suriya, Vijay

Senior BJP leader hints at alliance with JD(S) ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Discovering Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s perfect date night: PJ’s, movies at home and ‘ordering in’

National Ice Cream Day 2023: 5 bizarre ice cream flavours that may shock you

India's highest-paid 'item girl' charges Rs 5 crore per song, and it's not Malaika, Nora, Kareena, Katrina, or Tamannaah

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mrunal Thakur feels like ‘desi girl’ as she sizzles in lavender saree at Cannes 2023, fans say 'hotness overloaded'

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Meet Hybe boss Bang Si-hyuk, the richest man in K-pop, who launched BTS' V, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin, Suga and Jin

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Sara Ali Khan attends Cannes afterparty in black strapless gown, netizens call actress 'princess'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE