Meet Anjali Singh, artist, author, businesswoman who leads Rs 12,000 crore company, her net worth is… | Photo: LinkedIn/ Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh is among the few women business leaders who run the show in the Indian Auto Sector. As Chairperson of the $1.5 billion (over Rs 12,000 crore) revenue Anand Group, Anjali stands shoulder to shoulder with the likes of ‘Tractor Queen’ Mallika Srinivasan, CEO of TAFE, Lakshmi Venu, MD of Sundaram Clayton, and Sulajja Firodia Motwani of the Kinetic Group.

Anjali Singh is known as a “multitasker” in the business circles and has many passions and skills. She is not just a business leader but also an artist and an author. In fact, she studied fine arts from London in which she did her bachelor and master degrees. She then studied Business Management before heading back to India and joining the Anand Group in 2005.

In 2014, she became the Executive Chairperson of the Group founded by her father Deep C Anand at just 33 years of age. She also heads Gabriel India, the group’s publicly listed auto parts maker with a market cap of Rs 2,571 crore. The group’s hospitality arm Sujan operated properties in India’s Ranthambhore, Jaisalmer, Jawai Bandh and in Kenya. Under Anjali’s leadership, Anand Group has over 20 companies and 13 JVs. The 60-year-old group is one of the leaders in the aftermarket segment.

Anjali Singh is also a conservationist. She co-authored “Ranthambhore - The Tiger's Realm” with her husband Jaisal Singh and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, published in 2011. She also co-authored “Jawai – Land of the Leopard”, published in 2016. Anjali Singh’s net worth was pegged at Rs 3,450 crore by Kotak Wealth Hurun – Leading Wealthy Women 2020.

