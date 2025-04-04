She began her career as a business analyst at Accenture, where she worked for three years before moving to the United States. She later moved to Intuit, a leading financial software company, where she currently holds a key management role.

Anjali Pichai, a chemical engineer and business operations manager at Intuit, is best known as the wife of Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google and Alphabet. However, her own journey is one of remarkable achievements. Born in Rajasthan, Anjali pursued her education at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, where she earned a degree in chemical engineering in 1993. It was during her time at IIT that she met Sundar Pichai, and their relationship blossomed into a lifelong partnership.

Anjali has been an unwavering pillar of support in Sundar Pichai’s journey to becoming one of the most influential tech leaders in the world. Despite their humble beginnings and challenges, including long periods of separation when Sundar moved to the US for further studies, Anjali’s steadfast belief in him played a crucial role in his success. She reportedly advised Sundar to remain with Google during pivotal moments in his career, contributing indirectly to his rise as CEO and his current net worth of nearly $1.3 billion.

The couple now resides in Los Altos Hills, California, with their two children, Kavya and Kiran. In 2023, she was honoured with the Distinguished Alumnus Award by IIT Kharagpur for her professional accomplishments and contributions.