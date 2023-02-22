Meet Anjali Merchant, Anant Ambani’s beautiful sister-in-law, Dryfix co-founder, MBA from London, her net worth

Anjali merchant (centre) with her mother and sister

Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani recently got engaged to Radhika Merchant at a lavish ceremony in Mumbai. The engagement function was held at Ambani’s residence Antilia in Mumbai. During the engagement, Radhika Merchant looked stunning in golden lehenga during the big day. Radhika’s mother Shaila Merchant and her sister Anjali Merchant also stole the limelight during the engagement ceremony. In this article, we will know more about Anjali merchant.

Who is Anjali Merchant?

Anjali Merchant is the daughter of businessman Viren Merchant and his wife Shaila Merchant. Viren Merchant is CEO and Vice Chairman of Encore Healthcare, while Shaila Merchant is the Manager Director of the pharmaceutical company.

Anjali Merchant: Educational qualification

Anjali Merchant originally belongs to Gujarat but she has completed her schooling in Mumbai. She has studied at Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai. Anjali pursued a Bachelor of Science in Entrepreneurship and Strategic Management (2008-2012) at Babson College in Wellesley, Massachusetts. She has done Master of Business Administration (2016-2018) from London Business School in England.

Anjali Merchant: Professional details

Anjali Merchant is the Director at Encore Pharmaceutical and is also the co-founder of Dryfix, which is a chain of hair styling and hair treatment clubs providing specialised services to the customers.

Anjali Merchant: Net worth

Anjali Merchant’s father Viren Merchant’s has a net worth of about Rs 755 crore but no information is available about her net worth.