In this article, we are going to shed light on the journey of a couple who created one of India's top skincare brands.

Dot & Key is today one of the most successful homegrown beauty brands in India. It began with a simple idea -- to bring global-quality skincare in India. Rooted in real skin concerns and their solutions, Dot & Key began as a side project. However, it quickly flourised into a serious brand built on the concept of problem-solving and catchy design.

In this article, we will shed light on the journey of Dot & Key founders, Suyash Saraf and Anisha Agarwal Saraf -- the huband-wife duo who brought their imagination to life. Let's get to know more.

About Suyash and Anisha

Anisha Agarwal has obtained her bachelor's degree in chemistry along with a master's in food technology. Interestingly, her family was into mass-market beauty business of Joy Cosmetics. However, Anisha never wanted to continue with her family's business, rather she aspired to do something of her own.

“I didn’t want to sit at home or just work in my father’s company. I needed to do something of my own,” she recalled on a podcast. Although she worked for several years in her father's beauty business, she felt that there was a gap in the market -- global-quality skincare brands for Indian skin requirements.

Her husband, Suyash Saraf, had studied real estate finance and entrepreneurship at Indiana University and later pursued a master’s in London. When Anisha conveyed her idea to him, he got ready and helped her with everything from early operations to digital marketing.

“We didn’t think of it as a startup. We just wanted to build something meaningful", Suyash said on the podcast. With their one crore of personal savings, Suyash and Anisha set out to create Dot & Key.

Revealing the idea behind the name, Suyash says, "We try to identify the missing dots of your skincare regime and give the solution or key to it".

Revenue

Dot & Key was started before the Covid-19 pandemic. With its eye-catching design and clean formulations, it grew ten times in six months during the pandemic. In financial year 2024-25, the revenue of the firm stood at a whopping Rs 198 crores.