Meet Anish Shah, IIM alumnus CEO who runs Anand Mahindra's Rs 1,40,000 crore group, his salary is…

A proven veteran leader, Anish Shah took over the responsibilities of MD and CEO of Mahindra Group after the retirement of Dr Pawan Goenka in 2021. The top executive has been called by Anand Mahindra as “the right leader for the Mahindra Group”. He has said that there’s “no better no better person to lead Mahindra into the future”.

Anish Shah oversees all Mahindra Group businesses. He joined the Mahindra group in 2015 as the Group President -Strategy. Anish had moved on from the post of President and CEO of GE Capital India where he had spearheaded the turnaround of the MNC’s SBI Card JV in a 14-year career. He has worked with other global names in his career like Bank of America, Bain & Company and Citibank where he started his career in hometown Mumbai.

Shah was born and raised in India’s financial capital Mumbai. He is an IIM royalty of sorts with his father being from IIM first batch and his mother was one of only two women in the prestigious business school’s second batch. Like his parents, Shah also earned his management degree from the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad.

Shah did his graduation in commerce from Mumbai’s Sydenham college. He grew up in the Juhu and Bandra areas of Mumbai. He is also a Ph.D from Carnegie Mellon's Tepper School of Business.

As per Mahindra Group's Annual Report 2021-22, Dr Anish Shah received Rs 9.25 crore, which was excluding perquisite valu of ESOPs excercised. His remuneration is listed as Rs 11.89 crore for FY21-22 including perquisite value of ESOPs exercised, a 26.35% jump from last year.

