Meet Anil Rai Gupta, author, university founder who runs Rs 74,000 crore company with 14 factories, his net worth is…

Meet Anil Rai Gupta, author, university founder who runs Rs 74,000 crore company with 14 factories | Photo: Wikimedia CC

Anil Rai Gupta today leads the leading global electrical company Havells as its Chairman and Managing Director. The brand ‘Havells’ which was bought from a trader in Delhi back in 1971, was founded by Anil’s father, a legendary entrepreneur. Drawing their fortune from this leading cable wire and electronics brand, Anil Rai Gupta and his mother Vinod Rai Gupta feature in the list of Indian billionaires.

A seasoned businessman, 53-year-old Anil Rai Gupta did his schooling from St Xavier’s School in Delhi and then did graduation in economics from the famous Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) of the Delhi University. Anil then went to Wake Forest University in United States’ North California to pursue an MBA degree. He is the second son of the highly-reputed late businessman Qimat Rai Gupta. Entering the family business in 1992, Anil slowly learnt the nuances of the trade from his father, gaining experience for the successful businessman and running Havells along with him for 22 years. Anil took over the reins of Havells after Qimat Rai Gupta passed away in 2014 due to a cardiac arrest.

From its humble origins when Qimat Rai Gupta started his electrical trading business in 1958 with Rs 10,000 capital, the company has a market cap of over Rs 74,000 crore with 14 factories in April 2023, under the leadership of Anil Rai Gupta. Anil Rai Gupta spearheaded Havells’ acquisition of leading lighting brand of Europe, Sylvania in 2007. Under his leadership, Havells has expanded its business from electrical cables to consumer appliances including the leading air conditioner brand Lloyd ACs.

Outside business, Anil Rai Gupta is among the billionaires promoting education and is one of the founders of the leading liberal arts institution Ashoka University. He is also a published author who wrote the biography of his father, Havells: The Untold Story of Qimat Rai Gupta in 2016. The book garnered positive reviews when it was released. His alma mater Wake Forest University conferred Anil Rai Gupta with an honorary doctorate in 2017. He has won several entrepreneur and business leader of the year accolades. Anil Rai Gupta is married to Sangeeta Gupta.

The net worth of Vinod and Anil Rai Gupta and family was listed as $6.3 billion (over 51,000 crores) in 2022. As per Forbes real-time rich list 2023, his mother Vinod Rai Gupta’s net worth is $3.9 billion (over Rs 31,900 crore). As Chairman and MD, Anil Rai Gupta’s total compensation was over Rs 27 crore (Rs 27,57,76,421), as per Havells Annual Report 2021-22.