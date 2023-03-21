Meet Angelo George, CEO of Rs 7000 crore Bisleri, will work with Jayanti Chauhan

Bisleri

On Friday, Tata Consumer Products announced that it will not acquire India's largest packaged water company Bisleri after the deal estimated to be at Rs 6,000-7,000 crore fell through.

Commenting on the development, Bisleri CEO Angelo George told ET NOW, "I would say permit me not to respond to market speculation. We at Bisleri are focused on our task at hand at this point in time. We have a vision planned for four years, we are completely focused on that."

Today, we will tell you all about the CEO of Bisleri International, Angelo George

Angelo George is the CEO of Bisleri International. He joined the company in June 2019. Angelo George has over 30 years of experience with leading companies in the FMCG, Consumer Durables & Pharmaceutical industries.

Angelo George began his career with Boehringer - knoll, the leader in Cardiac & Diabetes research, and later went on to work with Hindustan Unilever in different capacities in Sales & Trade Marketing over 2 decades.

Before joining Bisleri in 2019, Angelo George was with Emami Ltd as Chief Operating Officer.

Angelo George graduated from Madras Christian College and later completed his PGDM at Bangalore University. He also did an Advanced Global Management Program from ISB Hyderabad & Kellogg School of Management, Chicago.

Angelo George is also an Independent Director advising organisations on business strategy.

In other news, Jayanti Chauhan, daughter of Bisleri International chairman Ramesh Chauhan, has decided to lead the multi-crore bottled water company, reported The Economic Times. "Jayanti will run the company with our professional team and we do not want to sell the business," Bisleri chairman Ramesh Chauhan said, as quoted by ET.

The 38-year-old Jayanti Chauhan is the only daughter of Ramesh Chauhan and she is currently the vice chairperson of the company.