Meet Anant Ambani's sister-in-law, who runs Rs 2000 crore company, not Shloka Mehta or Khrisha Shah, she is...

Anjali interned with advertising firm Publicis in 2006 followed by another internship at Merck in 2009.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding was a grand affair, attended by famous personalities from all over the world and was a blend of a series of pre-wedding festivities. The Ambani wedding generated significant buzz with fashion enthusiasts eagerly awaiting exclusive photos of the celebrations. While Radhika Merchant has been in the spotlight, another name that has been grabbing eyeballs off-late is Anjali Merchant Majithia. Here's all you need to know about her.

Anjali Merchant Majithia is Radhika Merchant's sister. She is the eldest daughter of Encore Pharmaceuticals' CEO Viren Merchant and his wife Shaila Merchant, making her Radhika's elder sister.

She originally belongs to Kutch, Gujarat, though she was born in Mumbai in 1989. She completed her schooling from the Cathedral and John Connon School followed by Ecole Mondiale World School. She jetted off to the United States thereafter, to obtain a BSc in Entrepreneurship and Strategic Management from Babson College in Massachusetts. Further cementing her education, Anjali went on to pursue an MBA from the London School of Business.

Anjali Mehta's net worth isn't publicly available, however, her father Viren Merchant has an estimated net worth of Rs 755 crore. EHPL’s overall worth is estimated to be around Rs 2000 crore.