Headlines

Meet Anand Piramal's lesser known uncle who runs India's biggest luggage, handbag brand worth Rs 6368 crore

Bhagya Lakshmi actor Akash Choudhary escapes major car accident: 'I was haunted by thoughts of...'

India’s first crorepati actress, lived near brothel, got Rs 5 for 1st film, became highest paid actress, met tragic end

Real life mystery: Tourists stuck for hours inside Agatha Christie's old UK home; know what happened

Ratan Tata’s hotels, technology deals likely to get a push from his Tata Sons successor after 20 years

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Anand Piramal's lesser known uncle who runs India's biggest luggage, handbag brand worth Rs 6368 crore

Bhagya Lakshmi actor Akash Choudhary escapes major car accident: 'I was haunted by thoughts of...'

India’s first crorepati actress, lived near brothel, got Rs 5 for 1st film, became highest paid actress, met tragic end

Benefits of eating mangoes

Male infertility: 8 superfoods to increase sperm count

AI reimagines Margot Robbie's Barbie as 'Jaipur Queen'

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

New Parliament building at night: Check stunning photos of new Sansad Bhavan after sunset

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances

Odisha Train Accident: Ashwini Vaishnaw inspects Odisha train crash site, orders high-level probe

PM Modi lands in Egypt, in special honour Egyptian PM welcomes him at the airport

Rs 2,000 note withdrawal: 5 big points to know before rushing to the bank

Bhagya Lakshmi actor Akash Choudhary escapes major car accident: 'I was haunted by thoughts of...'

40 years of Octopussy: Kabir Bedi recalls 'thrilling experience' of filming Roger Moore's James Bond film in Udaipur

Badshah breaks silence on his conflict with 'self-centered' Honey Singh, claims latter made him sign 'blank papers'

HomeBusiness

Business

Meet Anand Piramal's lesser known uncle who runs India's biggest luggage, handbag brand worth Rs 6368 crore

Isha Ambani’s husband Anand Piramal belongs to the billionaire Piramal family, and his lesser-known uncle Dilip Piramal is the head of India’s biggest handbag company.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 10:44 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani got married into the billionaire Piramal family in 2019. Isha Ambani’s husband Anand Piramal is the son of Piramal Group head Ajay Piramal. However, not many people know about the billionaire’s elder brother Dilip Piramal.

Dilip Piramal is the uncle of Isha Ambani’s husband Anand and the elder brother of Ajay Piramal, the head of the Piramal Group. However, Dilip Piramal strayed away from the family textile business and decided to head his own venture - VIP Industries.

Dilip Piramal is the chairman of VIP Industries, which manufactures VIP bags and luggage, making it the biggest luggage and handbag manufacturer in India. Under his leadership, VIP Industries has become a company with nearly Rs 6368 crore in revenue.

Dilip Piramal started out in the family business itself during the 1970s, but after the death of his father, his brother Ajay and Ashok took over Piramal Group, while Dilip decided to form his company VIP Industries, manufacturing bags and luggage across India.

Not just VIP bags, but Dilip Piramal ended up opening several popular brands under his company – Carlton, Caprese, Aristocrat, Skybags, and Alfa – all of which are extremely popular in India.

Dilip Piramal was also the man behind introducing the four-wheel luggage bag technology in India, which was first used in his brand Skybags. VIP Industries, which started from a small mill in Nasik, has now grown into a company worth Rs 6368 crore.

Dilip’s eldest daughter Radhika also played an important role in boosting up VIP Industries and is currently the Managing Director of the multi-crore firm. The father-daughter team has plans to take the company to the billion-dollar revenue mark.

While the collective net worth of the Piramal family is around USD 5.8 billion, it is estimated that Dilip Piramal’s net worth is around Rs 4,000 crore, according to Forbes.

READ | Big change in Isha Ambani’s husband Anand Piramal’s company; Piramal Enterprises shares bought by Ratan Tata’s firm

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet India's most-paid employee who earned Rs 36 lakh per day, not from IIT, IIM

Monsoon update: IMD issues 'orange' alert for 7 states, warns of heavy rainfall, potential flooding

Chandrayaan-3 successfully launched: Why ISRO scientists want to explore Moon's South Pole?

Bhagya Lakshmi actor Akash Choudhary escapes major car accident: 'I was haunted by thoughts of...'

Hukum preview: Rajinkanth looks badass as law protector in new song from Jailer; netizens say 'goosebumps overloaded'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

New Parliament building at night: Check stunning photos of new Sansad Bhavan after sunset

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Remember Splitsvilla 2 winner, Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj? Here's how he has now become 'Kapil Sharma of US'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE