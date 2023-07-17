Meet Anand Piramal's lesser known uncle who runs India's biggest luggage, handbag brand worth Rs 6368 crore

Isha Ambani’s husband Anand Piramal belongs to the billionaire Piramal family, and his lesser-known uncle Dilip Piramal is the head of India’s biggest handbag company.

Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani got married into the billionaire Piramal family in 2019. Isha Ambani’s husband Anand Piramal is the son of Piramal Group head Ajay Piramal. However, not many people know about the billionaire’s elder brother Dilip Piramal.

Dilip Piramal is the uncle of Isha Ambani’s husband Anand and the elder brother of Ajay Piramal, the head of the Piramal Group. However, Dilip Piramal strayed away from the family textile business and decided to head his own venture - VIP Industries.

Dilip Piramal is the chairman of VIP Industries, which manufactures VIP bags and luggage, making it the biggest luggage and handbag manufacturer in India. Under his leadership, VIP Industries has become a company with nearly Rs 6368 crore in revenue.

Dilip Piramal started out in the family business itself during the 1970s, but after the death of his father, his brother Ajay and Ashok took over Piramal Group, while Dilip decided to form his company VIP Industries, manufacturing bags and luggage across India.

Not just VIP bags, but Dilip Piramal ended up opening several popular brands under his company – Carlton, Caprese, Aristocrat, Skybags, and Alfa – all of which are extremely popular in India.

Dilip Piramal was also the man behind introducing the four-wheel luggage bag technology in India, which was first used in his brand Skybags. VIP Industries, which started from a small mill in Nasik, has now grown into a company worth Rs 6368 crore.

Dilip’s eldest daughter Radhika also played an important role in boosting up VIP Industries and is currently the Managing Director of the multi-crore firm. The father-daughter team has plans to take the company to the billion-dollar revenue mark.

While the collective net worth of the Piramal family is around USD 5.8 billion, it is estimated that Dilip Piramal’s net worth is around Rs 4,000 crore, according to Forbes.

