Meet Mukesh Ambani’s close aide, one-time billionaire, who left his business to join Reliance Industries, took no salary

Anand Jain, the Chairman of Jai Corp Limited has around 30 years of experience in several businesses, from real estate, and finance to capital markets. He is often considered Dhirubhai Ambani’s third son. Mukesh Ambani, the owner of Reliance Industries and a prominent figure in India, is good friends with Anand Jain, the one-time billionaire. 

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 02:44 PM IST

Anand Jain, the Chairman of Jai Corp Limited has around 30 years of experience in several businesses, from real estate, and finance to capital markets. He is often considered Dhirubhai Ambani’s third son. Mukesh Ambani, the owner of Reliance Industries and a prominent figure in India, is good friends with Anand Jain, the one-time billionaire. 

On Forbes India's 40 Richest List in 2007, Anand Jain was ranked eleventh. His son, Harsh Jain, is the co-founder and CEO of the Indian fantasy sports startup Dream11. 

Through two funds that have invested in 33 projects across 14 Indian cities, he has real estate holdings. He and Mukesh Ambani's ambitions to construct special economic zones and a port were in limbo as a result of their difficulties with land acquisition, according to Forbes. 

Anand Jain originally rose to prominence at RIL in the middle of the 1980s, when he was successful in dismantling the bear cartel that Manu Manek, the former 'kingpin' of the Bombay Stock Exchange, commanded.

He emerged as a key figure in the daily operation of the businesses owned by the Reliance group, particularly its telecom firm Reliance Infocomm and behind Ambani’s real-estate investments. He took no pay from Reliance Group entities, according to RIL sources.

Anand Jain has been closely associated with the Fortune 500 Reliance Group for over 25 years. He served as the vice-chairman of Reliance Capital and also on the Reliance group company Indian Petro Chemicals Ltd. 

He is also the Chairman of Urban Infrastructure Venture Capital Limited which manages Urban Infrastructure Venture Capital Fund.

When Mukesh Ambani returned from Stanford University in 1918, Anand Jain quit his business in Delhi to join Reliance Industries. 

Jain is a senior executive currently employed by the Reliance Group and is in charge of a group of experts working to establish Mumbai's first greenfield Special Economic Zone (SEZ). He has a net worth of $525 million, as per Forbes. 

Mukesh Ambani and Anand Jain were classmates at Mumbai's Hill Grange High School. Anand Jain was good friends with Dhirubhai Ambani, the late father of Mukesh Ambani.

