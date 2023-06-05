Meet Anand Jain, Mukesh Ambani’s best friend, brain behind Reliance's real estate investments, his salary is….

Meet Anand Jain, Mukesh Ambani’s best friend, brain behind Reliance's real estate investments | Pic courtesy: Twitter

Born in 1975, Anand Jain is the Chairman of Jai Corp Limited and has over three decades of experience in various businesses, including real estate, finance and capital markets. Anand Jain or ‘AJ’ as he is known in business circle is a very close friend of Reliance boss and India’s person Mukesh Ambani. Anand Jain is often considered as ‘third son’ of late business tycoon Dhirubhai Ambani.,

Anand Jain was once a billionaire and was at 11th rank on the Forbes India's 40 Richest list in 2007. Anand Jain’s son Harsh Jain, is the co-founder of Indian fantasy sports company Dream11.

According to Economic Times, Anand Jain first gained prominence in RIL in the mid-1980s, when he succeeded in crushing the bear cartel led by Manu Manek, who was once the ‘kingpin’ of Bombay Stock Exchange.

Anand Jain has been a close confidante of Mukesh Ambani for over 25 years. He served as the vice-chairman of Reliance Capital and also on the Reliance group company Indian Petro Chemicals Ltd. (IPCL). He is currently the Director at Reliance Industries Limited. According to reports, Anand Jain is Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani’s key advisor and the billionaire businessman consults him on all critical issues.

It is to be noted that Anand Jain does not take a single paisa as salary from Reliance Industris but it is said that he is the brain behind all related to Mukesh Ambani’s real estate investments.

Mukesh Ambani and Anand Jain studied together at Mumbai's Hill Grange High School and hen Mukesh Ambani returned from Stanford University in 1918, Anand Jain left his businesses in Delhi to join Reliance Industries. Anand Jain has worked closely with Mukesh Ambani’s late father Dhirubhai Ambani too.