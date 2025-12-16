FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Meet man who played key role in Reliance's growth, 'third son' of Dhirubhai Ambani, very close to Mukesh Ambani, his business is...

No mention of India, Indian Army as Bangladesh celebrates independence from Pakistan, victory over Pakistan Army

'Modi ji has deep hatred for...': LoP Rahul Gandhi blasts Centre over G Ram G bill

Not Dhurandhar, Chhaava, Saiyaara, Thamma; documentary on this 2025 Bollywood superhit film to release in cinemas this Friday

Who is Mangesh Yadav? Left-arm speedster from MP T20 League joins Virat Kohli's RCB at Rs 5.2 crore

CLAT 2026 Results to be declared at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, check date, how to download scorecard

Explained: Why Arab Spring shook Jordan, failed to topple King Abdullah II?

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Group gets BIG investment of Rs 60065 crore from this govt company, its business is...

Manushi Chhillar’s secret morning routine revealed: From 'honey masks to hydration' for glowing, healthy skin

IPL's costliest overseas star Cameron Green faces long-term kidney condition - Know about the disease

Meet man who played key role in Reliance's growth, 'third son' of Dhirubhai Ambani, very close to Mukesh Ambani, his business is...

He graduated from the University of Mumbai and completed his Risk Management course from London Business School.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Dec 16, 2025, 08:28 PM IST

Meet man who played key role in Reliance's growth, 'third son' of Dhirubhai Ambani, very close to Mukesh Ambani, his business is...
File photo
Reliance Industries is India's most valued company in terms of market cap (Rs 20.86 lakh crore). Founded by Dhirubhai Hirachand Ambani in 1966, the company has come a long way and now has a presence in multiple sectors, including petrochemical, telecom, FMCG and more. Reliance is now headed by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani. However, several professionals and close aides of the Ambani family have contributed to the growth of the company. One such person is Anand Jain, a promoter and chairman of Jai Corp Ltd.

Who is Anand Jain?

Jain is a highly successful entrepreneur with over 40 years of experience in various businesses, with expertise in real estate, finance and capital markets. He has been associated with Jai Corp since its inception in 1985. Its main business is plastic processing. Jain is known as the 'third son' of Dhirubhai Ambani. He still has a close relationship with the Ambani family, especially with Mukesh Ambani.

Jain was closely associated with the Reliance Group as a strategic advisor to the company, helping them execute their capital market and real estate transactions. Jain has played a key role in some of the largest capital market transactions of the group.

Anand Jain's educational qualifications

Jain completed his graduation from the University of Mumbai. He has also done a course in Risk Management from London Business School. Jain's bond reportedly did his schooling with Mukesh Ambani at Hill Grange High School in Mumbai.

Jain is an ex-trustee of the Mumbai Port Trust and JNPT. He was appointed by the Maharashtra government as a Member of the 'Empowered Committee for Transformation of Mumbai into a World Class City', according to the Jai Corp website. Jain is also a member of the 'Citizens Action Group' dedicated to bringing Mumbai onto the International map.

READ | Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Group gets BIG investment of Rs 60065 crore from this govt company, its business is...

READ | Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Group gets BIG investment of Rs 60065 crore from this govt company, its business is...
