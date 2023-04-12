Meet Anand Deshpande, IIT alumnus who left US job to build Rs 36,000 crore company in India

Meet Anand Deshpande, IIT alumnus who left US job, returned to India and built Rs 36,000 crore company | Photo: LinkedIn

Gone for Masters to the United States, Anand Deshpande had two options, stay back in a cushy job or return to India and build something of his own. So when time came to get a work visa or a green card, he decided to call it quits after just six months into his job at the leading technology company Hewlett Packard (HP).

He started his own software company, Persistent Systems, in Pune in 1990. He plunged all his savings into it and also borrowed money from friends and family to become an entrepreneur. What started out with an investment of Rs 2 lakh is today a company with a market cap of over Rs 36,000 crore. As Chairman and Managing Director of a leading software firm with global business, Deshpande today commands a net worth of over Rs 10,600 crore ($1.3 billion).

Son of an engineer, Anand was born in Maharashtra's Akola and brought up in a Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) township in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. After school, he cracked the NDA (National Defence Academy) entrance exam but decided to join the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur after cracking the IIT-JEE entrance exam. After IIT, he joined Indiana University in the US for further studies.

After 10 years of inception, Deshpande's company raised its first funding of $1 million from Intel Capital in 2000. The next funding came in 2005 as Norwest Venture Partners and Gabriel Venture Partners invested 20 million in Deshpande's firm. In 2010, he took the company public with a successful IPO.

Deshpande is a PhD holder in Computer Science from Indiana University. Deshpande is a philanthropist who started early in the art of giving. He founded the DeAsra Foundation with his family. Deshpande is a supporter of young entrepreneurs and helps many scale up their businesses and achieve their dreams.