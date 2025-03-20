Amy Coleman has worked at Microsoft for more than 25 years over two stints. She first joined as a compensation manager in 1996.

Microsoft has announced that the company veteran Amy Coleman will become its new executive vice president and chief people officer. She will succeed Kathleen Hogan, who has held the position for the past decade. Hogan will remain on the senior leadership team and will remain an executive vice president. The leadership change comes as Microsoft reportedly fired nearly 2,000 employees deemed low-performers in January and February while reviewing its performance management process. The IT giant employs approximately 228,000 people globally.

Who is Amy Coleman?

Coleman has worked at Microsoft for more than 25 years over two stints. She first joined as a compensation manager in 1996. Most recently, she served as corporate vice president for human resources and corporate functions. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella praised her as 'a trusted advisor' who has "orchestrated many cross-company workstreams as we evolved our culture." Commenting on her new role, she wrote on LinkedIn, "I’m excited for the future of Microsoft HR and can’t wait to see what this next chapter will bring!"

Coleman also served as an executive lead for the Enterprise Crisis Management team and Microsoft’s Work Environment policies. Prior to that, she held a variety of HR leadership roles during her 25 years as part of Microsoft’s HR team. Coleman holds a BA in psychology from the University of California, and an MA in organisational psychology and human resources from Antioch University.

READ | Ratan Tata's Rs 1267000 crore company set to modernise digital infra of this country's airline, inks 5-year deal with...