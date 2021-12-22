Meet Amrapali 'Ami' Gan, the Mumbai-born communications hotshot named new CEO of OnlyFans

36-year-old Amrapali ‘Ami’ Gan has become the latest Indian professional to become the Chief Executive Officer of a prominent technology firm. Hailing from Mumbai, Gan had joined OnlyFans, a fast-rising subscription-based content service, as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer in 2020. OnlyFans founder Tim Stokely has now stepped down, making way for Gan to take up the reins of the company.

Founded in 2016, OnlyFans made a name as being a platform for hosting adult content which came into the limelight during the pandemic when many adult content creators shifted to the platform due to lockdowns. The company was led for the last five years by its found Stokely, but now Gan will be tasked with taking OnlyFans forward on the path of growth, while ensuring it stays committed to its vision of empowering content creators.

About new OnlyFans CEO Ami Gan

Gan had been working in close capacity with the outgoing CEO who will stay on as an advisor to help the new leadership team in the transition phase. About his successor Ami, Stokely has said, “Ami has a deep passion for OnlyFans’ business and I’m passing the baton to a friend and colleague who has the vision and drive to help the organisation reach its tremendous potential. OnlyFans is still a new company and Ami brings a fresh energy and reflects who we are as a business.”

Before OnlyFans, the young communications professional gained experience in the fast-moving consumer goods and services industry. In her most recent role, she was a consultant with the Arcade Agency. Earlier, she was the Vice President – Marketing at Cannabis Café, where she played a crucial role in rebranding and launching the first cannabis restaurant in the US. Ami was with unicorn start-up Quest Nutrition as Head of Brand Communications and Red Bull Media House looking after Activation and Communications.