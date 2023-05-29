Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

Meet Amitabh Saran, ex-NASA employee, CEO of Mukesh Ambani-backed company seeking Rs 2,800 crore valuation

Former NASA engineer Amitabh Saran’s Altigreen Propulsion Labs is seeking a fresh round of funds to the tune of Rs 700 crore ($85 million).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 29, 2023, 08:34 PM IST

Meet Amitabh Saran, ex-NASA employee, CEO of Mukesh Ambani-backed company seeking Rs 2,800 crore valuation
Meet Amitabh Saran, ex-NASA employee, CEO of Mukesh Ambani-backed company seeking Rs 2,800 crore valuation | Photo: LinkedIn/ Amitabh Saran

Former NASA employee Amitabh Saran founded Altigreen Propulsion Labs with a vision to be a stakeholder in India’s journey to become an EV superpower. The Bengaluru-based company which makes electric mobility solutions for last mile connectivity bagged Rs 300 crore Series A funding in 2022. The investors included Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance New Energy Ltd (RNEL). 

Saran’s company, which he heads as CEO, is now seeking a fresh round of funds to the tune of Rs 700 crore ($85 million), as per a latest Economic Times report citing people aware of the matter. The Ambani-backed EV maker is looking to achieve a valuation of around $350 million (around Rs 2,891 crore), the report added. Altigreen is in the process of raising fresh funds and could close it by July, CEO Saran confirmed to Bloomberg News, it added. 

Saran founded Altigreen Propulsion Labs in 2013 as an electric vehicle company. Hailing from Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow, Dr Amitabh Saran did his schooling from his hometown and Dehradun before going on to study computer science engineering at Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology in Prayagraj. He has a PhD in Computer Science from the UC Santa Barbara in the US.

In a long corporate career, Amitabh worked for the top global space agency NASA as well as leading MNCs like TCS, Philips, and HP. Before Altigreen, he had co-founded and led Buzzintown.com, which was later acquired by Yatra online in 2012.

Amitabh’s journey as an EV entrepreneur started with a “fit-and-forget” kit which was a solution to transform any vehicle into a hybrid electric vehicle, according to a The Better India report. His company makes electric three-wheel vehicles for cargo purposes called Altigreen neEV. Altigreen has a production capacity of 50,000 units per year, the ET report added.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Alia Bhatt lights up in black mermaid sequined gown for 68th Filmfare Awards
5 times Malaika Arora was trolled for her 'duck-like' walk
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
In pics: Jiah Khan's life and Bollywood journey and how her death shocked the nation
Nia Sharma flaunts her hourglass figure in sexy striped bodycon dress, see viral photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UP: Woman, lover die in accident minutes after eloping
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.